Dick's Sporting Goods, Golf Galaxy to replace Academy Sports at The Village at Lee Branch

× Expand Photo courtesy of Paul Gores/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Dick's Golf Galaxy Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy opened a combined store in the Southridge Mall in Greendale, Wisconsin, in October 2018.A similar combined store now is scheduled to open at The Village at Lee Branch off U.S. 280 in Hoover, Alabama, in early 2020.

Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy will replace the Academy Sports + Outdoors at The Village at Lee Branch, the leasing and management company for the shopping center said today.

Dick’s Sporting Goods will occupy about 47,000 square feet of the current Academy space, and Golf Galaxy will take up the remaining 24,000 square feet, according to Retail Specialists.

Academy Sports confirmed in late January it will be closing its 71,000-square-foot store at The Village at Lee Branch by the end of March, and discount sales began immediately.

Construction for the Dick’s Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy will begin this summer, and a grand opening is slated for the first quarter of 2020, according to Retail Specialists. The stores will be side by side and have individual entrances.

Beau Young, executive vice president of Retail Specialists, said accomplishing this deal was a team effort with the team at Dick’s and Greg Hess of The Shopping Center Group, which represented Dick’s and Golf Galaxy.

“We welcome this addition and new offerings to our consumers that currently enjoy an already successful shopping center,” Young said.

Arielle Claypool, a representative for Dick's, on Tuesday said the company has no further information to release about whether the existing Dick's Sporting Goods store about two miles away at Brook Highland Plaza will close.

This article was updated at 11:59 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12, with a comment from a representative for Dick's Sporting Goods.