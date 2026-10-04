Dessert shop brings authentic Brazilian treats to Hoover

× Expand Photos courtesy of Leanna Brooke, Deep Blue Iris Photography. Auri DaCruz (left) and Viviane Lacerda opened Cake Me Up in Hoover in July.

Customers might be sitting in a cozy new spot in Hoover, but the experience, smells and treats at Cake Me Up Dessert Shop will give them a taste of another culture.

After about a year of planning, co-founders Viviane Lacerda and Auri DaCruz opened Cake Me Up in July. While the business is new, the treats Lacerda is known for are not.

Lacerda first brought her baked goods to the Birmingham area when she opened Sweet Cakes Vi a decade ago, which is how she and DaCruz. DaCruz ordered a custom birthday cake from her, and the two have been friends ever since. Both originally from Brazil, the women decided to pair up to open a business, with Lacerda bringing her baking talents and DaCruz contributing her business and marketing experience.

After looking at locations in Vestavia Hills and Mountain Brook, DaCruz said they fell in love with the space off of John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover near Jubilee Joe’s. The former Taproot Café location had the layout they wanted, so they only had to paint the space and add their personal touches.

“We say Hoover chose us,” DaCruz said. “God planned this.”

Expand Photos courtesy of Leanna Brooke, Deep Blue Iris Photography. The brigadeiro cake includes chocolate batter with brigadeiro filling and chocolate frosting.

The shop offers cake by the slice and whole cakes in flavors like brigadeiro, Oreo, carrot and classic white. Brigadeiro is a Brazilian sweet with a fudgy texture, covered in chocolate sprinkles. While brigadeiro is traditionally served as balls, the shop will offer it in jars to make the treat easier to eat, while still providing the same creamy texture.

They will also have cake in cans, with flavors including vanilla cake and tiramisu, strawberry with brigadeiro or pineapple with coco and brigadeiro.

Expand Photos courtesy of Leanna Brooke, Deep Blue Iris Photography. Customers can choose a mug and cake flavor for this tasty gift.

For a flavorful gift, people can pick out a mug with either brigadeiro cake or classic white cake inside. Their kids’ menu includes a mini chocolate cake with a warm chocolate drip frosting and sprinkles, and there are also cupcakes. With all of their treats, they use high-quality ingredients, DaCruz said.

They will also serve pao de queijo, which is Brazilian cheese bread. DaCruz said that’s a traditional Brazilian snack they would enjoy in the morning or with afternoon coffee while sitting with friends and family. She also remembers enjoying Guarana Antarctica, which is a fruity soft drink similar to ginger ale that the shop will also offer.

To truly immerse their tastebuds, customers can order the Brazilian table experience, which is served with freshly brewed drip

Expand Photos courtesy of Leanna Brooke, Deep Blue Iris Photography. The pao de queijo cheese bread is served traditional, cream cheese filled or bacon filled.

coffee, four traditional cheese breads and a mini-individual Brazilian carrot cake with a warm chocolate drip. Guests can also watch Lacerda decorating cakes in the kitchen while they enjoy their treats.

“We wanted to bring that experience where you sit down and take a little time to enjoy your coffee and a slice of cake,” DaCruz said. “We don’t want to just sell cakes. We want to make your day sweeter.”

Cake Me Up Dessert Shop is at 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 124. The shop is open Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, visit Cakemeupdessertshop.com.