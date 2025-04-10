Dear Prudence relocates to Knox Square in Trace Crossings community

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Catherine Cato shops in the new Dear Prudence store in the Knox Square community in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, April 9, 2025.

The Dear Prudence clothing store this week opened at its new location in Hoover in the Knox Square development in the Trace Crossings community.

The new store is at 5874 Elsie Road, directly across Stadium Trace Parkway from Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. It is one of the first businesses to open in the new commercial sector of Knox Square, another being the Bodybar Pilates studio.

Dear Prudence relocated from the Patton Creek shopping center. The women’s clothing boutique features classic and on-trend clothing, jewelry, accessories and more and is open 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information about Dear Prudence, check out the boutique’s website at dearprudence.com or call 205-407-7523.

Other businesses coming to Knox Square include HBH Realty, Knox Grocery & Deli, Osteo Strong, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, Hoover Steaks & Wine, ISI Elite Training, The Joint Chiropractic, Farm Bowl & Juice Co., Knox Square Dental and Tap Ins Golf Lounge.