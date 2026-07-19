Daysol Coffee Lab reopens Bluff Park location

× Expand Image courtesy of Daysol Coffee Lab

Daysol Coffee Lab recently reopened its Bluff Park location at 759 Shades Mountain Plaza under its own name following the conclusion of the Bluff Park Coffee Collective partnership.

The shop resumed operations June 1 after the joint venture between Daysol Coffee Lab and Good Neighbor Baking ended. The location originally opened in April 2024 as Bluff Park Coffee Collective.

Owned by Bert Davis and Peter Solis, Daysol Coffee Lab continues to serve specialty roasted coffee and espresso beverages while operating the Bluff Park shop independently.

The company roasts its coffee in-house, with Davis overseeing the roasting process. The owners say their goal is to create an approachable coffee experience while helping customers learn more about specialty coffee.

The Bluff Park location joins Daysol's downtown Birmingham flagship, where the company also roasts coffee and offers retail products.

For more information, visit daysolcoffeelab.co.