Custred ready to lead chamber in new direction

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson. David Custred, the new chairman of the board of trustees for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks to chamber members during a luncheon at the Hyatt Regency Birmingham – The Wynfrey Hotel on Jan. 20.

An executive from McLeod Software has been chosen as the new leader for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce and said he and other board members are taking the organization in a new direction.

Chamber members have selected David Custred, the vice president of operations at McLeod Software, as the new chairman of the board of trustees for this year.

Custred said he’s coming into the role at an interesting and exciting time as the chamber leadership is seeking to have the group play a stronger advocacy role and serve as a greater catalyst for economic growth.

In the past, the chamber has done so many good things over the years, particularly with networking events and luncheons that bring the business community together, Custred said.

“Those are very important, but there’s more to it than that,” he said.

In the past year, under the leadership of former chairman Paul Dangel and new CEO and President Toni Herrera-Bast, the chamber board has been recrafting its mission and vision of what the chamber should be about.

Now, the group wants to do more to foster partnerships and stimulate economic growth, Custred said. The chamber is not quite ready to publicly talk about its full strategy, but more of that will be coming out in the next several months.

One thing he can say now is that one of the goals is to help businesses with talent acquisition.

One aspect of that is cultivating the home-grown talent from Hoover, he said. The Hoover school system produces some strong students, but many of them don’t find their way back to Hoover once they finish college, Custred said. The chamber wants to find ways to funnel some of those wonderful students back to Hoover businesses.

The chamber also wants to help Hoover businesses recruit outside talent, and part of that will involve helping spread the word about the businesses that are already in the city. They also want to serve a greater advocacy role, working with policymakers at the city, county and state levels and being a greater voice for the business community.

Custred said that Greg Knighton, the economic development manager for the city, has done a great job setting up a roadmap for startup businesses, and the chamber can help guide businesses to that service.

Chamber leaders have also been working to broaden their scope so the group serves a greater array of businesses. In the past, the chamber has been more retail-centric and geared toward small businesses, but there has recently been a conscious effort to include more mid-size businesses and large corporations.

“We have to be serving all of those,” Custred said.

The chamber also is seeking to have its membership and leadership team better reflect the diversity of Hoover.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been in a city that’s more diverse than what Hoover is,” he said.

The chamber has to help its business community navigate through the changing demographics and make sure the board itself is balanced and serving all types of people and businesses. He said they need people who have different backgrounds, different voices and different opinions.

He believes the chamber is on the verge of something special, he said. “I think it’s going to be an exciting year.”

Custred grew up in Fairfield and graduated from Pleasant Grove High School in 1985. He first worked for Fifth Avenue Realty, a subsidiary of First National Bank, and then worked several jobs for AmSouth Bank, working his way up to a branch manager position.

In 1989, he went into health care practice management software, working seven years for Salcris Systems and three years for Electronic Healthcare Systems. In 1998, he made the jump to McLeod Software, which serves the trucking industry, and he has stayed there almost 24 years, working his way up to vice president of operations in 2014.

Custred and his wife, Molly, have been married 33 years and have two adult children and two grandchildren. They lived most of their lives in western Jefferson County and moved to the Trace Crossings community in Hoover about four years ago.