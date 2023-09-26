Custom home builder Taylor Burton to move office from Hoover to Vestavia Hills

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Taylor Burton of the Taylor Burton Co., a custom home builder, plans to raze this former interior design business at 2551 and 2553 Rocky Ridge Road in Vestavia Hills, Alabama, and build a new office for his company.

Custom home builder Taylor Burton has had his business based on Lorna Road in Hoover for 35 years, but now he’s preparing to move it to Vestavia Hills.

Burton said his space at 3239 Lorna Road has worked well for him, but the younger generation of his family would prefer a newer office, and their family has deeper ties to Vestavia Hills, where they have lived and gone to school and church.

Burton plans to move to portions of two lots at 2551 and 2553 Rocky Ridge Road, next to Mountain Chapel Methodist Church and across from the Express Oil Change & Tire Engineers.

The location for years was the home of an interior design business in what looks like a residence, but Burton said he plans to tear down that building and build a new roughly 4,500-square-foot office building on the property.

The Vestavia Hills City Council on Monday night rezoned a portion of the two lots to accommodate the change. Burton said the new office building will be designed with a residential look.

Burton also is breaking off the back portion of the property into two residential lots that will front Collinwood Court in the Gramercy Parc subdivision in unincorporated Jefferson County. He already has begun the deannexation process for those two new lots, according to a memo from Vestavia Hills City Clerk Rebecca Leavings.

Burton said he plans to build those two homes and will make them a similar size as other homes in Gramercy Parc, probably 3,000 to 4,000 square feet. The construction entrance will be directly from Rocky Ridge Road so as not to disturb neighbors in Gramercy Parc, he said.

Burton said he hopes to begin construction on the new homes and new office within 60 days and be complete with the jobs in about a year.

The official zoning action taken Monday was to rezone the portion of the lots along Rocky Ridge Road from a Jefferson County garden home district and Vestavia Hills office park district to make all of the property a Vestavia Hills office park district. The council also completed an annexation of a portion of the property that was in unincorporated Jefferson County.