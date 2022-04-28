Crafters to put on Mother's Day Market at Village at Brock's Gap

A group of about a dozen crafters are getting together for a Mother's Day Market at the Village at Brock’s Gap shopping center in Trace Crossings this Sunday, May 1.

The event, which is actually a week before Mother’s Day, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. on the sidewalk in front of many of the shops in the center, said Matthew Allen of Deo Gloria Wood Works, which is sponsoring the event along with The Whole Scoop, Burn Boot Camp, Bham Family magazine and EnjoyHoover.com.

Confirmed vendors, most of whom are from Hoover, include:

Central Alabama Honey (David Willis) — Honey and beeswax candles

Deo Gloria Wood Works (Matthew Allen) — Custom woodworking items

Grai Designs (Holley Grainger) — Bead bracelets and jewelry

Grateful Lotus (Macie Fulmer) — Clothing

Kip's Kreations (Dee Nance) — Glass art

Kreations by Kortney (Kortney Phifer) — Hand-painted signs

Remilove (Taylor Snider) — Earrings

Shades Mountain Print Shop (Chris George) — T-shirts

Six16 Creative (Stephanie Farrell) — Earrings

The Radiant Refuge (Stephanie Freeman) — Wood art

Velvet Moon Creations (Julie Flores) — Custom tumblers

Learn more about the craftspeople who will be there here.

Organizers plan to have live music by Hoover High and Auburn University graduate Jordan Beam and a bounce house for children and are encouraging people to visit the eating establishments in the Village at Brock’s Gap.

There likely will be room for a few additional vendors, Allen said. Interested craftspeople can contact him at 205-617-9609 or matthew@deogloriawoodworks.com.