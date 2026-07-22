Copper Star Coffee Co. opens in Hoover

× Expand Photo courtesy of Copper Star Coffee Co.

Copper Star Coffee Co. has opened at 1870 Chace Drive, Suite 150, adding a new locally owned coffee shop to the Hoover area.

Owned by Scott Turner, the café opened July 1 and serves handcrafted coffee, fresh-made sandwiches, smoothies, ice cream and authentic Belgian Liège waffle bites.

Unlike traditional waffles made from batter, Liège waffles are made with a rich, brioche-style dough containing pearl sugar that caramelizes during cooking, creating a crisp, sweet exterior. The café serves the Belgian specialty in bite-sized portions.

According to the business, Copper Star was created around a simple concept: offering quality ingredients, a straightforward menu and a comfortable gathering place where customers can relax in the outdoor courtyard.

Copper Star Coffee Co. is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.