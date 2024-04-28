Cookie Fix, Super Chix open in Greystone

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Erin Nelson Sweeney. The new Super Chix and Cookie Fix restaurants on U.S. 280 in Greystone. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Leah Ingram Eagle. The Super Chix management team of Ramiro Ventura, George Cortez and Perla Chavez with the operators of Cookie Fix, Fatima Maldonado and Alex Bishop. Prev Next

The Greystone area of U.S. 280 now has two new additions to its dining scene: Cookie Fix and Super Chix.

Cookie Fix opened March 27, and Super Chix opened April 11, both in the same building at Bazaar 280, near the Walmart at Alabama 119.

Amy Jason, the founder of Cookie Fix, opened the first location in Homewood about seven years ago, and the business has experienced rapid growth ever since. The Greystone storefront marked the third in the Birmingham area, and a fourth opened April 17 in The Village at Brock’s Gap. There are now eight overall.

Their menu includes both fresh-baked cookies and frozen dough customers can bake at home, as well as cookie cakes. The cookies baked in-store change daily.

Fatima Maldonado, the operator of the Greystone Cookie Fix location, began her career working as a shift leader at Taziki’s, and she said that gave her the experience she needs to operate her own franchise.

“I don’t find it as intimidating now as I once did. The investors have prepared me to manage my own location, and I am really looking forward to it,” she said.

Both the Greystone and Brock’s Gap locations of Cookie Fix are open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. The original location in Homewood is not open on Sundays.

Sharing space with Cookie Fix will be Super Chix, a Texas-based chain known for its made-to-order chicken meals, such as sandwiches and tenders, as well as its hand-cut fries, side dishes and custard shakes.

Super Chix also has a location in Hoover at Stadium Trace Village.

Zeel Zaveri, the operator of the Hoover location, said, “We were the first location in Alabama, and now there are 30 locations across the country, with plans to grow more. We [Power Brands Hospitality Group] have the rights to Birmingham.”

Zaveri runs the day-to-day operations at the Super Chix Hoover location, and Perla Chavez was his first hire.

“I was a cashier at a Piggly Wiggly, and Zeel was looking for employees. He offered me a job,” Chavez said.

Chavez began her career at Super Chix in the kitchen, but she has since moved up to the front and has been managing the Hoover location.

When asked about the transition from becoming an employee to an operator, Chavez said, “The hardest part is getting things ready for when we open. It takes a lot of thinking and a lot of time.”

“We already have one store up and running, so we are already training over half of her staff over at the other location. We are blessed to have the right team, and because of that it is getting easier and easier,” Zaveri said.

“I am excited to be on this side of town and giving people the Super Chix experience from Hoover over here,” Chavez said.

Chavez and Maldonado said they are looking forward to working together and building their businesses off of one another.

For more information on each of these businesses, visit superchix.com and cookiefix.com.