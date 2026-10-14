Churro Station plans Hoover location after closing at The Summit

× Expand Photo courtesy of Churro Station

Churro Station is planning to open a new location this fall at 4730 Chace Circle, Suite 108, in Hoover.

The shop will be located near Ashley Mac's Kitchen and Five Guys. Churro Station previously operated at The Summit before closing that location in February.

Owners Aaron and Jazmin Diaz moved from Mexico to Birmingham in 2019 and later decided to introduce the churros they missed from home to the local market. The couple describes Churro Station as Alabama's first "churreria."

The shop's churros can be ordered with a variety of fillings and toppings, including Nutella, dulce de leche, cream cheese, crushed Oreos, sprinkles and marshmallows.

The menu also includes ice cream and drinks such as lattes, milkshakes, mocha frappes, mochas and sodas.

The owners said the name Churro Station was inspired by transportation hubs where people from different places and cultures cross paths.

An exact opening date for the Hoover location has not been announced.

For more information, visit thechurrostation.com.