Casa Fiesta Grill, where flavor meets fun on U.S. 280

× Expand Photo by Malia Riggs Casa Fiesta Grill location manager Jesus Bravo, left, and Jesus Zapien.

Casa Fiesta Grill is serving up bold flavors and a lively atmosphere at its Inverness location, quickly becoming a go-to spot for Mexican cuisine along U.S. 280.

Known for its wide variety of dishes, the restaurant, located at 110 Inverness Plaza, offers something for everyone. From sizzling fajitas and tacos to hearty combination plates and flavor-packed lunch specials, there's something for every appetite.

Beyond the food, Casa Fiesta Grill has built a reputation for creating a fun and welcoming environment. Guests can enjoy plenty of seating both inside and outside, with a vibrant patio area that’s perfect for gathering with friends or family. Multiple TVs are set up throughout the dining room and patio, making it a great place to catch a game while enjoying a meal.

“Something I’d like first-time customers to know is that we have lunch specials every day, even the weekends, until 3 p.m., and we also have daily specials and even have drink specials that run all day every other day. We also have TVs inside and on the patio and even offer catering services. We have a huge variety in house and a great crew. We’d love to see some new faces come in,” location manager Jesus Bravo said.

Casa Fiesta has grown steadily over the years, beginning with its first restaurant in Cullman more than 15 years ago, before expanding to Fultondale and then Trussville. The Inverness location, which has been serving the community for more than five years, is the newest addition to the family of restaurants.

The combination of delicious food, upbeat atmosphere and convenient location has made Casa Fiesta Grill a standout dining choice in the Inverness area.