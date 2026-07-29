Capstone completes 475-unit apartment development

× Expand Photo courtesy of Carolena Miller

Hoover-based Capstone Building Corp. has completed construction on Colina Hillside, a 475-unit luxury apartment community in southwest Birmingham near the Hoover city limits.

Capstone served as general contractor for the project, which was developed by Dobbins Group. Located at 1121 Colina St., the community features one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in four- and five-story buildings.

Amenities include two saltwater pools, a fitness center, pet parks and a pet spa, co-working spaces, walking trails, outdoor entertainment areas, electric vehicle charging stations and a resident market.

"This project represents another successful collaboration with Dobbins Group to deliver a community that reflects both quality craftsmanship and long-term value," Josh Barnett, Capstone's vice president and project director, said in a news release.

Capstone, headquartered in Hoover, has specialized in multifamily construction since 1997 and has completed more than 130 projects in 22 states.