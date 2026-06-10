Calico names Birmingham native Sam Thompson manager of Hoover store

× Expand Photo courtesy of Calico

Calico, a home furnishings and custom design retailer that has operated in Hoover since 1979, has named Sam Thompson as manager of its store at 3663 Lorna Road.

A Birmingham native, Thompson takes over leadership of a store that has served homeowners, interior designers and decorators in the Over the Mountain area for decades. Company officials said she brings a passion for the business and an appreciation for Calico’s long history in the Birmingham market.

Founded in 1948, Calico began as a small fabric store in Bedford, New York, and has grown into a national retailer specializing in custom home furnishings, fabrics and interior design services. The Hoover location has been part of the community for more than 45 years.

The store offers more than 5,000 designer fabrics and provides custom solutions for window treatments, upholstery, furniture, bedding, cushions and pillows. Customers also have access to wallpaper, trims and other decorative products, along with complimentary design consultations.

Calico emphasizes custom craftsmanship and works with local artisans to create made-to-order furnishings and reupholstery projects. The company also promotes furniture restoration and reupholstery as an alternative to replacing existing pieces.

For more information, call 205-988-5533 or visit calicocorners.com.