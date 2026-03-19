Cali Customz automotive shop opens in MicroFlex facility in Hoover

× Expand Photo from Cali Customz Facebook page Cali Customz, an automotive customization and protection shop, opened in February 2026 at 3890 Douglas Way, Unit 1101, in a 1,300-square-foot space in the new Microflex flexible workspace area off Columbiana Road.

Cali Customz, an automotive customization and protection shop, opened in February at 3890 Douglas Way, Unit 1101, in a 1,300-square-foot space in the new Microflex flexible workspace area off Columbiana Road behind Vulcan Tire & Automotive.

The business offers window tinting, vinyl wraps, paint protection film, ceramic coatings and paint correction services.

For more information about Cali Customz, check out their Facebook page or call 205-983-3870.

The MicroFlex facility offers 30 flexible workspaces totaling 37,500 square feet and ranging in size from 1,250 to 1,550 square feet each. Multiple units can be combined to accommodate larger users.

The facility is designed to meet an unmet demand for smaller, multifunctional office-warehouse spaces with shorter, more flexible lease terms than usually available, cofounder Andy Sink said.

Microflex spaces can be used for everything from offices for creatives to contractor spaces, light assembly and warehouse spaces, fulfillment hubs for e-commerce businesses, showrooms and sports training. They can also be used to store car collections or recreational vehicles or as other hobby spaces.

The spaces have high ceilings, grade-level roll-up doors, restrooms and parking. They are fully air conditioned and can be customized with additional improvements, such as small enclosed offices and mezzanine spaces.

This is Microflex’s fourth location in Alabama, with others open in Auburn/Opelika, Irondale and Huntsville.