Cake Me Up Dessert Shop opens in Hoover

× Expand Image courtesy of Cake Me Up Dessert Shop

Cake Me Up Dessert Shop will celebrate its grand opening July 25 at 5190 Medford Drive, Suite 124, next to Jubilee Joe's in Hoover.

The shop specializes in Brazilian-inspired desserts, artisan cakes and fresh coffee. The owners said they hope to introduce customers to authentic Brazilian sweets made with high-quality ingredients.

The business will open at 10 a.m. on July 25, with customers invited to celebrate the opening by enjoying cake and coffee while marking the start of the shop's new venture.

For more information, visit cakemeupdessertshop.com or call 205-897-6033.