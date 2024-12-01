Cadillac dealership in Hoover undergoing $7 million renovation

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson The Cadillac of Birmingham dealership at 1677 Montgomery Highway in Hoover, Alabama, is undergoing a $7 million renovation.

The Cadillac of Birmingham dealership at 1677 Montgomery Highway has started a renovation project involving a total overhaul of about 90% of the original showroom and office building, a refresh of the detail bays and parts warehouse and a minor refresh for the newer building that originally served as a Hummer showroom, General Sales Manager Brad Horton said.

The $7 million renovation will enlarge the showroom to allow for display of more vehicles, and the entire project is expected to be completed by June or July of next year, owner Brian Long said.

For more information about Cadillac of Birmingham, call 205-259-6969 or visit cadillacofbirmingham.com.