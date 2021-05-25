Business Happenings

Now Open

PetSuites Resort is now open at 2311 John Hawkins Parkway, offering boarding, day care services, grooming and training for both dogs and cats. 205-649-1279

Palmetto Moon is now open at 2000 Galleria Circle 245 in the Riverchase Galleria, offering Southern lifestyle clothing, footwear, Yetis, gifts and more for women, men and kids. 659-204-2079

The Nail Bar 280 has opened at 5275 U.S. 280, Suite 111, in the Brook Highland shopping center. 205-995-2111

Callie Hill and Nina Rusert have launched Elite Mortgage Partners, a branch of Alabama Home Mortgage Loans, at 2367 Lakeside Drive, Suite A2. 205-407-4104

Bug Cowboy's Pest Solutions, an eco-friendly pest and mosquito control service, is now open and serving Hoover and surrounding areas. 205-879-3434

Fred Astaire Greystone, 5510 U.S. 280, Suite 210, is now open following a closure during the COVID-19 pandemic and is offering newcomer classes. 205-994-6457

TLC Nail Bar has opened at 3075 John Hawkins Parkway in The Galleries at Riverchase shopping center. 205-202-5831

Julia Keffer, a 2018 graduate of Hoover High School, opened Sunshine Nutrition on May 15, a business that sells loaded teas and protein shakes, in a 1,300-square-foot spot that was the former location of The Whole Scoop ice cream shop at 3421 South Shades Crest Road. 205-882-1609, Sunshine Nutrition Hoover on Facebook, @sunshinenutritionhvr on Instragram

Ben Coleman has opened Stadium Trace Backflow Testing in the Lake Wilborn section of the Trace Crossings community. 205-572-9232

Missy Beasley and Gigi Snider opened their Hotworx 24-hour fitness studio April 29 at 2786 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 100, in the Colonial Promenade Hoover shopping center. The studio offers a virtually instructed exercise program in which users experience infrared heat absorption while completing a 30-minute isometric workout or 15-minute high-intensity interval training session. 205-438-6363

Cute Nails has opened at 1678 Montgomery Highway, Suite 102, in the Patton Chapel Plaza shopping center. 205-769-6070

Publix planned to open a new 48,300-square-foot store at 4293 South Shades Crest Road in the new Morgan Road Plaza on May 26. The store includes a bakery, deli, seafood station, meat and cheese station, produce station, floral offerings, beer and wine offerings, a drive-through pharmacy, money orders, money transfers, check cashing, recycling area, an ATM, a coin-counting machine, indoor and outdoor cafe seating and Wi-Fi. 205-428-4923

Coming Soon

Starbucks plans to open a new coffee shop near the intersection of Valleydale Road and Caldwell Mill Road this fall. The shop will employ 35-40 people, a company spokesperson said.

City Bowls, which sells acai, pitaya bowls and more at Patchwork Farms in Vestavia Hills and with a food truck, plans to open another location sometime mid-summer in the former location of Smoosh, an ice cream cookie sandwich shop, at 5220 Peridot Place, Suite 112, in the Stadium Trace Village development.

Relocations and Renovations

Shay's Jewelers is relocating from 3301 Lorna Road, Suite 1, in The Village on Lorna shopping center to the former location of Diamond World at 1676 Montgomery Highway, Suite 103, in the Patton Chapel Plaza shopping center. 205-978-5880

News and Accomplishments

Lake Homes Realty, 15 Southlake Lane, Suite 200, was named by The Harbert College of Business at Auburn University as one of Auburn’s “Top Tigers” for the fourth consecutive year. The Top Tigers awards recognize the fastest-growing companies founded, owned or led by Auburn University alumni. Glenn Phillips, CEO and lead economic analyst at Lake Homes Realty, earned a bachelor’s degree in computer engineering from Auburn. Lake Homes Realty provides full-service, multistate real estate brokerage services in 32 states with more states on the way and has been named by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies for the past four years. Lakehomes.com has more than 70,000 lake properties listed, valued at $30 billion. Lake Homes Realty was honored as one of the top medium-revenue companies in the Top Tigers awards. Honorees must have been in business for at least four full years, have revenue of more than $500,000 and operate in a manner consistent with the Auburn creed. Companies are evaluated on year-over-year growth. 205-985-2991

Walmart is asking the city of Hoover to amend a zoning restriction on part of the Colonial Promenade Hoover shopping center at 2780 John Hawkins Parkway. Walmart wants to be able accept deliveries as early as 4 a.m. instead of the current restriction of deliveries between 7 a.m. and 10 p.m. 205-733-0303

Pet Paradise is asking the city of Hoover for permission to put a pet grooming and boarding facility with outdoor runs, play areas, on-site veterinary care and residential quarters for a 24-hour on-site caretaker in the Tattersall Park development at the corner of Tattersall Boulevard and Greystone Way. EBSCO Industries is the current property owner, and the property is zoned for planned commercial use. 877-738-7752

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, a Baton Rouge-based sports bar chain, broke ground April 20 for its new location at 5249 Peridot Place in the Stadium Trace Village development. Walk-On's will be located directly across from Big Whiskey's near the Village Green entertainment venue that also is in development.

Personnel Moves

Avadian Credit Union, 1 Riverchase Parkway S., 420 Old U.S. 280 and 4720 Chace Circle, has hired Eric Ham as senior vice president of information technology. Ham has more than 15 years of credit union experience, having recently served as chief information officer for the St. Louis-area Scott Credit Union and prior to that as president of Managed Financial Networks, a credit union service organization. He has more than 20 years of technology experience, with a background in information security and business continuity as well as financial systems, digital systems, and lending and payment systems. He also sits on the regional advisory board for Symitar, a leading provider of technology solutions for credit unions. 888-282-3426

Jourdan McGowan, owner of the Art of Truth art studio, has joined the teaching faculty at the Art & Soul teaching studio at 807 Shades Crest Road in Bluff Park. He will teach portrait workshop lessons and abstract color theory lessons. 205-502-4133

Krch Realty, 2112 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 100, has added two new agents — Toussaint Thomas and DJ Mostella — to its office. 205-543-5303

Kyle Driver has joined the Alfa Insurance office at 3081 Lorna Road, Suite 112. He sells home, auto, commercial and life insurance and has taken over the clients of Buster Prater, who retired at the end of February after 39 years. Chris Moultrie also works in the same Alfa office on Lorna Road. 205-587-8649

Dr. J.D. Shugrue resigned his primary care provider position with the Medical West Hoover Health Center at 5310 Medford Drive, effective June 1. Dr. Michael Latshaw, an ear, nose and threat specialist from Bessemer, started seeing patients at Medical West Hoover Health Center in March. 205-820-8440

Darrius Woody was recently promoted to used car manager at Hoover Toyota at 2686 John Hawkins Parkway. 205-978-2600

Anniversaries

Express MRI, 250 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 100, in Lee Branch, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary. It offers $399 all inclusive MRIs with no doctor referral required and exam results within 24 hours. 205-736-0764

SlimFit Weight Loss Clinic, 1920 Valleydale Road, Suite 111, and owner Star Washington are celebrating three years in business. The full-service weight loss clinic specializes in helping others through their weight loss journey. 205-582-2240

Abundance Yoga, 5361 U.S. 280, Suite 106A, is celebrating its 1-year anniversary at its location in Bazaar 280 shopping center. It is a yoga studio, a massage studio and a center of community for those looking for a place to call home — a place where all are welcome, regardless of size, body type, physicality, age, gender, orientation, race or ability. 205-540-5842

Diamond Golf Cars, 160 Inverness Plaza, is celebrating its 2-year anniversary. It offers one of the largest golf car selections in Alabama with a wide variety of both new and used vehicles including two-, four- and six-passenger cars, street-legal cars and utility cars. It also offers rentals for businesses and events, including weddings or parties. 205-769-6355

Chop Hoover, 181 Main St., is celebrating its 1-year anniversary. Serving men, women and children, the barbershop owner Brad Weimar and the staff thank you for your support. 205-202-4048

Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive, is celebrating its 48th anniversary. 205-991-8608

Closings

Smoosh, a custom ice cream cookie sandwich shop, closed its location at 5220 Peridot Place, Suite 112, in Stadium Trace Village on April 30.

Foot Massage has closed its location at 1676 Montgomery Highway, Suite C, in the Patton Chapel Plaza shopping center. The owner has other locations called Houliang Massage at 680 Montgomery Highway, Suite 208 (205-823-8830) and Tao Massage at 476 Cahaba Park Circle (205-980-4470).

Kyle and Shannon Driver have relinquished their franchise of N2 Publishing, which published Trace Living for the Trace Crossings community and Beyond the Rock for The Preserve community. The last editions of those publications were the May editions.