Business Happenings October 2025

COMING SOON

Vecchia Gelato & Café is planned to open in the former location of Moss Rock Tacos and Tequila at 610 Preserve Parkway in The Preserve community. It’s a new eatery by Benard and Brianna Tamburello and will feature gelato, Italian coffees, pastries, sparkling spritzes and Italian street foods such as porchetta sandwiches, focaccia flatbreads and golden arancini. No specific opening date has been announced, but the Tamburellos say it will be “soon.” 205-783-1130

RELOCATION

Sparrow Health & Performance, a medical clinic currently at 2807 Greystone Commercial Blvd., Suite 32, is relocating to a larger 7,000-square-foot location in The Village at Lee Branch off U.S. 280 and plans to open there by the end of the year. The clinic combines traditional medical expertise with functional and regenerative therapies aimed at addressing the root causes of illness and promoting long-term wellness. The new clinic will offer Sparrow’s full suite of services, including natural-first primary care, functional lab testing, advanced gut microbiome analysis and individualized treatment plans.

In addition, the facility will feature hyperbaric oxygen therapy, hydrogen treatments, infrared sauna, halotherapy and pulsed electromagnetic field therapy. 205-783-1020

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Capstone Building Corp., headquartered at 1200 Corporate Parkway, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, has completed construction of a 273-unit apartment complex called Bartley Lofts in downtown Huntsville and an 86-unit apartment complex in Pensacola called Casara Pensacola. The $71 million Bartley Lofts development covers 344,000 square feet in a six-story, wrap-style building with structured parking and ground-level retail. The community offers a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom residences with 13 distinct floor plans, plus a resort-style pool with heated spa and outdoor kitchens, a private dining room with entertainment space, coworking lounge, yoga and strength training studio, pet spa, electric vehicle chargers and a 24-hour fitness center. The developers are Doradus Partners and RCP Companies. The Casara Pensacola complex covers 106,749 square feet and includes units with one to three bedrooms. The developer is Interlude Residential. 205-803-5226

PERSONNEL

RealtySouth has added Cory Pruitt (205-306-6111), Krysten Files (214-250-7865), Ashleigh Jones (334-220-9757) and Sherrell Roberson (205-919-0115) to its Inverness office at 109 Inverness Plaza. 205-991-6565

ANNIVERSARY

× Expand MrPsbutchershopanddeli - MrPsbutchershopanddel Mr. P’s Butcher Shop & Deli

Mr. P’s Butcher Shop & Deli at 813 Shades Crest Road on Sept. 5 celebrated its 50th anniversary. The business was founded by Charles Pilleteri and sells meats, cheese, hoagie buns, seasonings, marinades, spices, deli sandwiches, beer, wine and other drinks. 205-823-6136

CLOSING

East 59 Café plans to close its location at the Hoover Library Plaza at 200 Municipal Drive on Oct. 24. Until then, a limited selection of the menu will be available. The other location at 701 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 103, in The Village at Lee Branch will remain open, and the Hoover Public Library plans to continue to partner with the café to offer programs and a remote book locker at that location. Library officials also said they hope to find a new partner for the café space in the coming months. 205-518-6264