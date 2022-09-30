Business Happenings - October 2022

Now Open

5.11 Tactical has opened a store at 1713 Montgomery Highway, Suite 127, in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center. The company sells tactical gear for law enforcement, first responders, tactical operators and outdoor enthusiasts. 205-419-4013

Furniture Masters has opened a new location in The Village on Lorna shopping center at 3317 Lorna Road and held a grand opening on Sept. 17. 205-407-4677

Onsite Women’s Health has now opened a second location to provide mammography services in partnership with Birmingham Obstetrics and Gynecology at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway. Onsite Women’s Health first partnered with Birmingham Obstetrics and Gynecology in 2015 and wanted to expand with the OB/GYN company at the Hoover location so it can offer more convenient breast cancer screening opportunities for women. Onsite operates in 25 states and plans to add locations in two more states soon. The company has performed 1.5 million studies since 2013 and 98,000 risk assessment exams since January 2018.

Moss Rock Pharmacy has opened in The Preserve at 610 Preserve Parkway, Suite 160. 205-332-3888

Smoothie King has opened its new location at 1539 Montgomery Highway in the Hoover Crossings shopping center. 205-761-1001

The White House Interiors opened a second location in the former Earth Fare grocery store on the Riverchase Galleria campus at 3230 Galleria Circle in early September. The new location has 26,103 square feet. The White House Interiors is owned by Ann Marie James.

John Cassimus has converted his Crazy Cazboy’s store at 1855 Montgomery Highway in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center into a store called Bidding Kings. The store conducts auctions for liquidated merchandise online every Tuesday to Tuesday, and winning bidders pick up their items at the store in Hoover. 205-202-0765

Whataburger is now open at 1727 Montgomery Highway in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center.

Vella Bella Furniture has opened at 1845 Montgomery Highway, Suite 211, in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center, in the former Isabelle’s Thrifty Boutique location.

Jambo Grill has opened in the former location of Customs Cafe at 1845 Montgomery Highway, Suite 207, in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center. It is an Afro Caribbean restaurant serving kabobs, wings and more. 205-922-5776

City Bowls has opened a new location in The Village at Brock’s Gap at 1031 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 187, next to Moe’s Original BBQ. 205-407-4112

Magic City Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy has opened in The Galleries at Riverchase shopping center at 3075 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite J. The clinic helps women with pelvic floor dysfunction, lymphedema and breast cancer-associated conditions who want to live with less pain and discomfort. 205-202-0874

Dr. Lynn McMullan and Dr. Ariana Zeb opened a new dentist office on Sept. 12 called Dental Care of Hoover at 2720 John Hawkins Parkway on an outparcel next to IHOP in the Colonial Promenade Hoover shopping center. In addition to routine cleanings and simple fillings, the dentists also offer more in-depth restorative and cosmetic services. The practice is accepting new patients of all ages. 659-250-0137

My Eyelab opened Sept. 19 at 1711 U.S. 31 next to JoAnn Fabrics and Crafts. 205-286-3747

Element Wellness Center has opened in the Tattersall Park development at 6600 Tattersall Lane, Unit B. The center’s philosophy is to provide wellness by nurturing the body and leveraging strategic, controlled stressors inspired by nature. 205-326-7333

Coming Soon

Alabama Goods, a retail company that sells gifts, food and distinctive goods made exclusively in Alabama, has signed two leases to expand operations and its retail footprint. One lease was signed to open a third store at Stadium Trace Village, on the corner of John Hawkins Parkway and Stadium Trace Parkway. Alabama Goods will occupy approximately 2,500 square feet along with two restaurants and a retail establishment. Originally slated to open July 2022, the opening date of the store has been pushed back to accommodate construction delays. Construction should be completed summer 2023. Alabama Goods currently operates retail stores in Homewood and Huntsville. Additionally, a lease was signed to support an expansion of the operations center in West Homewood, which manages online and corporate sales for the company. The expansion doubles the original size of the center in preparation for the upcoming gift-giving season. 205-803-3900

Construction is underway for a new Sonic drive-in restaurant on Meadowview Drive, just off U.S. 280 between Inverness and Meadow Brook.

Relocations and Renovations

Taco Bell has completed its relocation from 5192 Caldwell Mill Road in the Valleydale Village shopping center to a stand-alone location at 4525 Valleydale Road next to Domino’s and across from the Sherwin Williams paint store. 659-287-0018

New Ownership

Insurance agency owner Lamar Adcock, who has been an agent in Greystone for 15 years, shared that Farmers acquired MetLife Property and Casualty at the end of 2021, and his office has now transitioned to Farmers in the same location at Greystone Park. 205-995-7872

News and Accomplishments

Ashley McMakin, founder and chief executive officer of Ashley Mac’s, a fast casual café, catering and gourmet-to-go business with five Birmingham locations, is Alabama’s Gold Retailer of the Year in the Annual Sales $5 Million to $20 Million category. Ashley Mac’s is one of 11 businesses being honored as the 2022 Retailers of the Year by the Alabama Retail Association.

Capstone Building Corp. has completed construction of the Anthem Apartments and Cottages in Huntsville. The development has 14 apartment buildings with 312 units and 48 garages, and 94-single-family cottages with stand-alone garages, a clubhouse, pavilion, two saltwater pools, firepit terraces, a dog park, playground, herb garden and manicured lawn games area. 205-803-5226

Lake Homes Realty for the sixth consecutive year has made the Inc. magazine’s Inc. 5000 list of the 5,000 fastest growing companies in the country. Lake Homes Realty, with a 149% growth in revenues, was ranked 3,481 on the 2022 list, down from 2,711 last year. Lake Homes Realty is one of 20 Birmingham-Hoover metro area companies and 60 Alabama companies on this year’s list. There are 197 real estate companies on this year’s list, and Lake Homes Realty ranked 132 among those. The company helps people find, buy and sell lake homes and land across the country. Lake Homes Realty also for the fifth consecutive year was honored by Auburn University as a Top Tiger company, meaning it is one of the fastest-growing companies founded, owned or led by Auburn University alumni. Lake Homes Realty’s CEO and lead economic analyst is Glenn Phillips, who graduated from Auburn. 205-985-2991

N.A.I. Chase Commercial RE was awarded the lease assignment for Inverness Center North 40, 42 and 44 Inverness Center Parkway. 253-961-4660

Personnel Moves

Regions Bank, which has an operations center at 2090 Office Parkway Circle and numerous branches in Hoover, has promoted Tom Speir to head of strategy and corporate development. Speir will report to Regions Chief Financial Officer David Turner and will lead the bank’s enterprise-wide strategic planning process and corporate development initiatives. He will be responsible for the bank’s mergers and acquisitions strategy, identifying opportunities for Regions to further expand its range of specialty capabilities and high-value financial services for clients across the banking sector. In addition, he will oversee the bank’s small business investment company and strategic equity investment programs. Speir brings 20 years of experience to his new role. He previously served as assistant treasurer and head of balance sheet management for Regions. Speir joined Regions in 2009 after spending his early career at Wachovia Bank in Charlotte, where he served as securitized products portfolio manager in the treasury department. 256-562-2200

Urgent Care for Children, which has a location in The Village at Brock’s Gap at 1001 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 115, has named Helen Combs as its new CEO. Combs has more than 25 years in medical leadership. Previously, she served as director of clinical innovation for Acclinate and as chief administrative officer of Alabama Allergy and Asthma Center with a dual role as a managing partner of Clinical Research Center of Alabama. 205-961-2834

Anniversaries

The laundry company Champion Cleaners, 5363 U.S. 280, Suite 105-B, celebrated its 20th year anniversary in September. The company offers free dry cleaning, laundry pick up and delivery. 205-602-3842

Closings

The Shell gasoline station at the corner of Riverchase Parkway East and Valleydale Road has closed.

Overstock Furniture and Mattress is closing its location in the former Sears store at the Riverchase Galleria. 479-449-4193