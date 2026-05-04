Hoover business happenings: May 2026

NOW OPEN

Medical House Calls, a provider of in-home medical services and concierge primary care, has expanded into the Birmingham market and now is providing care in Hoover, Vestavia Hills, Homewood, Mountain Brook and surrounding areas. Founded in 2020 in Nashville, Medical House Calls provides care for patients who prefer to receive medical services at home rather than visiting urgent care centers, physician offices or hospitals. Staffed by licensed health care providers, MHC offers the same services as an urgent care clinic, along with preventative care and ongoing primary care, delivered conveniently and privately in patients’ homes. MHC operates with a flat-fee structure, offering both à la carte services and comprehensive concierge plans that include unlimited telehealth and in-home visits for individuals and families. Services range from same-day treatment for illnesses such as cold and flu, strep throat, and ear or eye infections to sprains and strains. MHC also offers in-home IV hydration, NAD+ therapy and medical weight-loss management. Former Birmingham resident Eli Anding is president of the company. Longtime Birmingham physician Dr. Vicki Moore will serve as medical director for the Birmingham area market, and Elizabeth Fuller will serve as senior nurse practitioner. Moore spent more than a decade with Birmingham Internal Medicine Associates at the St. Vincent’s One Nineteen campus in Greystone. Her career also includes years in private practice at Oak Mountain Family Medicine in Pelham. medicalhousecalls.com, 205-583-7498

Vocelli Pizza opened a new location at 5192 Caldwell Mill Road in the Valleydale Village shopping center on April 11. The opening follows the closure of the brand’s former Greystone location at the end of 2025. Founded in 1988, the company has grown to more than 80 locations worldwide and operates another Birmingham-area store near the University of Alabama at Birmingham. Vocelli offers a menu that includes pizza, sandwiches and other Italian-style dishes, with a focus on fresh ingredients and made-to-order items. vocellipizza.com, 205-968-1990

Rose Cook has opened Visual Feast Gallery, an art gallery, in the Patton Creek shopping center at 4421 Creekside Ave., Suite 117. visualfeastbyrose.com, 617-404-3234

Guthrie’s has opened a new location in Riverchase at 1817 Montgomery Highway in the former Steak ‘n Shake location. guthrieschicken.com, 205-407-4073

Qdoba has opened a 2,100-square-foot Mexican restaurant at 1539 Montgomery Highway in the Hoover Crossings shopping center. The fast casual restaurant was founded in 1995 as Zuma Fresh Mexican Grill in Denver and has changed its name a few times, becoming Qdoba Mexican Eats in 2015. The chain now has more than 750 locations, mostly in the United States, but with a few locations in Canada, Japan and Puerto Rico. Its first location in the metro area was in Birmingham at 425 20th St. S., Unit 106. Qdoba offers a variety of Mexican-inspired foods that are freshly prepared in house daily. Guests can enjoy one of Qdoba’s signature dishes or customize their own burritos, bowls, tacos, quesadillas, nachos and salads to suit their personal tastes. Premium toppings can be added to entrees at no extra charge, including Qdoba’s signature three-cheese queso and hand-crafted guacamole. Guests can order via qdoba.com or through the Qdoba app, where they can earn rewards for future visits. qdoba.com, 205-369-9999

Sierra, a retail store owned by TJ Maxx that sells discounted outdoor apparel, equipment and home goods, including merchandise related to hiking, camping, watersports, running, skiing and other snow activities, is now open at 1771 Montgomery Highway in a 22,000-square-foot space next to Trader Joe’s in the Riverchase Crossing shopping center at the corner of the southern intersection of Lorna Road and U.S. 31. The space was part of the former Bed, Bath and Beyond store that was in that shopping center. sierra.com, 205-201-2977

7 Brew has opened a new drive-thru beverage stand at 7015 Meadowlark Drive along the U.S. 280 corridor near Meadow Brook, marking its latest addition in the metro area as part of its continued expansion across the state. The location is one of dozens operated by the franchise in Alabama, including multiple in the Birmingham market. The chain is known for its lineup of signature drinks, including its seven original flavors, as well as its menu of cold brews, lattes, energy drinks, flavored sparkling waters, teas, lemonades, smoothies and shakes. According to the company’s website, 7 Brew operates 34 locations statewide, with 10 in the Birmingham metro area. 7brew.com, 479-358-9274

COMING SOON

Five Below is under construction at The Grove shopping center at 5537 Grove Blvd. in a space between Spectrum and The Pink Tulip. fivebelow.com

X4 Fit, a fitness gym, has a new location under construction in The Grove shopping center at 5220 Grove Blvd., next to Farrelly’s Southern Bar and Kitchen. The gym features 50 minutes of instructor-led exercise with different workouts every day. It was founded by former Clemson football player Chris Wade, who has a degree in business management and spent the past 14 years building and leading gyms. He currently owns gyms in Gardendale, Homewood, Mountain Brook and Tuscaloosa, as well as seven more in Georgia, Illinois, Tennessee and Texas. X4fit.com

NEWS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS

Goodman HVACR of Hoover was selected as one of 20 winners of the 2026 HomeServe Skilled Trades Apprenticeship and Training Grant Program. As a winner, Goodman HVACR will receive a $2,500 grant to help train new apprentices or support workforce upskilling programs. Goodman HVACR provides residential and commercial refrigeration, heating and cooling services. goodmanhvacr.com, 205-382-2178

Two Hoover-based companies made Inc.’s list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the Southeast. Capstone Building Corp. at 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park came in at No. 66 of 182 companies on the list, while AllTech IT Solutions of 500 Chase Park S., Suite 200, was No. 107. There were 10 Alabama companies on the list, and these two were the only ones from the Birmingham area. The Southeast region includes South Carolina, Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Arkansas, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Florida and Puerto Rico. The Inc. regional lists are ranked according to percentage revenue growth over two years. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of Dec. 31, 2024. (Since then, a number of companies on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 was $100,000; the minimum for 2024 was $1 million. capstonebuilding.com, 205-803-5226, alltechsupport.com, 205-290-0215

PERSONNEL MOVES

RealtySouth has added Jackie Lee as a realtor at the company’s Inverness office at 109 Inverness Plaza and Betty Wilson as a realtor at the Over the Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137. realtysouth.com, Jackie Lee at 205-283-4053; Betty Wilson at 205-296-3311

CLOSINGS

Hero Diner has closed its Hoover location at 1031 Marble Terrace in the Stadium Trace Village development. The location opened in June 2023.

The Arby’s restaurant at 3775 Lorna Road has closed.

Painted Tree Boutiques, a national retail concept blending Etsy-style maker markets with boutique storefronts, abruptly closed all its locations on April 13, including the one in the River Ridge Shopping Plaza at 4606 U.S. 280. The store offered hundreds of individual vendor booths featuring gifts, home decor, fashion and more — all under one roof. The company cited rising costs, shifting market conditions and the evolving nature of how people shop as its reason for closing and indicated it plans to file for bankruptcy.

Francesca’s has closed its clothing boutique inside the Riverchase Galleria as part of a national Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The chain is closing all of its more than 400 stores.