Hoover Business Happenings - March 2023

Now Open

The Power Brands Hospitality Group opened a franchise location of Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based breakfast and brunch restaurant, in The Village at Brock’s Gap at 1031 Brock's Gap Parkway, Suite 157, on Feb. 7. Biscuit Belly focuses on Southern-style breakfast food and includes most of the staples such as eggs, bacon, sausage links, hash browns, French toast, pancakes, fresh fruit and, of course, biscuits. The eatery offers at least a dozen kinds of biscuit sandwiches, four different kinds of gravy, milk, tea, coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, mochas and an array of breakfast cocktails. Andrew and Rachel Adams are the operators. 205-559-1892

All Original Pizzeria in late January opened a third location in The Centre at Riverchase shopping center at 1694 Montgomery Highway, Suite 116. The first location opened at 4760 Eastern Valley Road in McCalla in 2003. Suvas Berawala bought the restaurant in 2016 and in 2017 opened a second location at 215 Helena Marketplace in Helena. The pizzeria is open for pickup and delivery only. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday and noon-9 p.m. Sundays. 205-639-1801

Dr. Rekha Chadalawada of Summit Pediatrics has opened a second location off Valleydale Road across from Jefferson State Community College's Shelby-Hoover campus at 1200 Providence Park, Suite 100. The original location of Summit Pediatrics opened in Chelsea in 2013. Dr. Chadalawada also has been a part of Sylacauga Pediatrics since 1999. Sylacauga Pediatrics and Summit Pediatrics have a combined four pediatricians and four nurse practitioners. Office hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. The practice sees patients from birth to age 21. 205-637-0044

Kilwins Chocolates on Feb. 6 opened in the former location of FAB Fruit at 5220 Peridot Place in the Stadium Trace Village development. The Petoskey, Michigan-based company specializes in confectioneries such as chocolates, ice cream, fudge, caramel apples and other candy. This is the second Kilwins franchise in Alabama, the first being in Orange Beach. The owners of this franchise are Matthew and Christy Moore, and it will be managed by their son, Harrison Jones. The Moores now have six other Kilwins locations, including two in Atlanta and one each in Destin, Knoxville, Columbus, Georgia, and The Villages in Florida. They plan to open a second Destin location within a couple of months. 205-438-6264

Total Body Co is now open at 3037 Lorna Road, Suite 102, and provides an array of services including lymphatic massage (for lymphedema and after general or cosmetic surgery), bariatric massage (for after bariatric surgery) and body contouring services. 205-953-2416

McKenzie Strategies is now open at 200 Chase Park S., Suite 226, near the intersection of Riverchase Park and U.S. 31. The new mental health group practice offers non-emergency counseling services to individual adults/adolescents/children, couples and families experiencing issues including, but not limited to: depression, anxiety, trauma, stress management, grief, life transitions, self-esteem and identity issues, relationship issues, and school issues. Founded by LPC and Clinical Supervisor Matt McKenzie, the practice includes three full-time licensed counselors — Savannah Becotte, MA, ALC; Ryan Jackson, MA, ALC; and Kristin Williams, MA, ALC — who are accepting new clients for in-person and telehealth appointments using private pay (sliding scale options available), Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama and Medicaid. The practice also includes FLY (Freedom Lies in You), a program for area military veterans and police/fire first responders seeking peer support and coping skills. 205-517-3102

Relocations and Renovations

Alabama Reweaving & Alterations has relocated from Homewood to The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center in Hoover at 1845 Montgomery Highway, Suite 225. The new store is located between Nail Line and Angel Spa. The shop specializes in wedding gowns, bridesmaids' dresses and prom dresses and also does other men's and ladies' formal wear, leather, furs, monograms and jeans. Hours are 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. 205-870-5961

Ambit Solutions, a communications company that offers voiceover IP, paging, intercom and other services, is opening a new executive and sales office in a 2,500-square-foot space on the ninth floor of The Offices at 3000 Riverchase office tower next to the Riverchase Galleria. The company signed a five-year lease for that space and should be able to occupy the space by March 1, said Alan Paquette, vice president of property management for Jim Wilson & Associates, which owns the tower. Ambit Solutions also will maintain ifs office and warehouse space at 3520 Lorna Ridge Drive, Paquette said. 205-829-1800

Optometrist Paige Chambers has relocated her optometry practice from the Pearle Vision Center at 1717 Montgomery Highway, Suite 117 in the Riverchase Promenade shopping center to the Pelham Walmart at 2181 Pelham Parkway. Chambers had worked with Pearle Vision Center for 25 of the 27 years she has been in practice, with 20 of those years at the Hoover location. Pearle Vision had been in the Riverchase Galleria until this past summer, when it relocated to Riverchase Promenade, Chambers said. 205-987-0696

Hoover Family Medicine has relocated from 3081 Lorna Road, Suite 101, to 774 Shades Mountain Plaza, expanding from six patient rooms to eight. The office is under the direction of Dr. Shelly Weisenfeld, with care also being given by nurse practitioners Dr. Ramona Roach-Davis, Candace Harris and Natasha Melton. 205-979-3381

Strategies for Healthcare Solutions, a medical practice through which nurse practitioner Dr. Ramona Roach-Davis provides health care to veterans, has relocated from 3081 Lorna Road, Suite 101, to 774 Shades Mountain Plaza. 205-979-3381

News and Accomplishments

Alicia Huey, a Greystone resident, home builder and developer with more than 30 years of experience in the home building industry, recently was elected as the 2023 chairman of the National Association of Home Builders during the association’s International Builders’ Show in Las Vegas. Huey is president of AGH Homes, a custom home building company she founded in 2000. In addition to building high-end custom homes for buyers on individual lots, AGH Homes has also built in several golf course communities in Hoover and Vestavia Hills.

The ARC Realty office at 5220 Peridot Place, Suite 124, in the Stadium Trace Village development closed out its third full calendar year at that location with a record $249,500,000 in sales volume. 205-969-8912

Personnel Moves

Kimberly Brimer has joined Cadillac of Birmingham at 1677 Montgomery Highway as a sales consultant. 205-834-1687

ARC Realty has added Marcia Montgomery, Kileigh Woller and Maudrecus Humphrey as new real estate agents at its Hoover office in the Stadium Trace Village development at 5220 Peridot Place, Suite 124. 205-969-8912

Burn Boot Camp’s Hoover location in The Village at Brock's Gap at 1021 Brock's Gap Parkway, Suite 121, has welcomed Brandi Davis into a new role as its client experience manager. Davis will continue to serve as the community relations and events coordinator for all three of Burn Boot Camp's locations in the Birmingham-Hoover area (Hoover, Meadow Brook and Homewood). She has been a member of Burn Boot Camp since 2019 and has served as the hospitality chairperson at Gwin Elementary School and Hoover High School. 205-325-1884

Lisa Guarino is the new broker at the ERA King Real Estate office in The Galleries at Riverchase shopping center at 3075 John Hawkins Parkway. 205-979-2335

Regions Bank has promoted consumer banking manager Teresa Vick to serve as market executive for the bank in Shelby County, where Regions operates numerous bank branches and three corporate facilities. Vick has more than 40 years of consumer banking experience, serving individuals and businesses. She joined Regions’ predecessor bank, AmSouth, in 2000 and leads teams delivering a wide range of banking services through more than a dozen Regions branches in the state. As market executive, Vick will now also work with business groups across the bank to guide their teams and work to advance community engagement in the area. Vick is a graduate of the Alabama Banking School at the University of South Alabama. She serves on the Jefferson State Community College advisory board, the Boys and Girls Club Greater Birmingham advisory board and the Shelby County Chamber board of directors. 800-734-4667

Anniversaries

Brock's Gap Brewing Co. celebrates its first anniversary In March. The brewery is located at 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100, right next to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium. 205-848-7837

Closings

Brad and Kaye Tompkins have closed their FAB Fruit business at 5220 Peridot Place in the Stadium Trace Village development The Tompkins originally opened a City Bowls franchise there in June 2021 but ended their relationship with City Bowls and reopened as FAB Fruit in October 2021. Brad Tompkins said the City Bowls that later opened in The Village at Brock's Gap diluted their customer base and helped lead to the decision to close.

Alabama MedScreen, a business that provided alcohol and drug testing, DNA testing, gender reveals and medical records retrieval, has permanently closed. The business was in The Village on Lorna at 3321 Lorna Road, Suite 6.

The Yankee Candle store at the Riverchase Galleria has closed. Its last day of business was Jan. 28. That was the only Yankee Candle store in Alabama. 205-987-2333