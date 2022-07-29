Business Happenings - August 2022

Now Open

Overstock Furniture & Mattress has opened in the former Sears department store location at 2500 Galleria Circle at the Riverchase Galleria. The company is closing its location in Gadsden, said Kyle Sadler, the manager of the store at the Galleria.

Birmingham Obstetrics & Gynecology just opened a new office in the Lake Crest Center office building at 2321 John Hawkins Parkway. 205-933-8334

Brock’s Gap Eye Care has opened in The Village at Brock’s Gap at 1001 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 119. Doctors include Tim Ansley, Megan Kentros and Amanda Duty. Hours are 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. 205-624-5524

Paradise Grills, 5413 U.S. 280, Suite 104, Hoover, is now open. The outdoor kitchen company has over 12 years of experience in the market and manufactures robust grills with high-quality products for your outdoor kitchen. Paradise Grills is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Sunday. 205-885-8161,

Coming Soon

Pediatric Dental Associates plans to open a new $3 million $7,000-square-foot office in The Grove shopping center in the spring of 2023. In the meantime, patients can be seen inside Samuelson Orthodontics at 5336 Stadium Trace Parkway, Suite 112. The practice has another office in Hoover at the Medplex at 3000 Southlake Park, Suite 200, as well as offices in Birmingham, Cullman, Oxford and Pell City. 205-795-3440

Daily Massage plans to open in the former location of Hoover Seafood Market in the Lake Crest Plaza at 2341 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 129.

Proveer at Grande View plans to open as a senior living facility at 700 Corporate Ridge Road in the Meadow Brook area in August. The center will include assisted living and memory care services, plus on-site rehabilitation services, a pharmacy and home health care coordination. 205-307-5500

Relocations and Renovations

Artist Liz Lane has moved her art gallery from 1923 29th Ave. S. in Homewood to the Bluff Park Village shopping center at 2142 Tyler Road. The gallery’s hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. 205-903-0585

The Cadence at Bluff Park apartment complex at 861 Tyler Circle is undergoing exterior renovations to all units and interior renovations to 80% of the units, leasing professional Stephanie Harvey said. The complex also plans to convert a small pool into a splash park, convert a basketball court into a hammock garden, add a pet park and children’s park and relocate its office, Harvey said. The previous owner of the complex, John Grant, combined two apartment complexes into one and called the two sections The Park at Waterford and The Park at Wellington, she said. Audubon bought the complex a little over a year ago and renamed the entire complex as Cadence at Bluff Park. Units have one to three bedrooms and range in price from $1,000 per month to $1,500 per month, Harvey said. 205-583-0833

The Hoover City Council on June 20 gave approval for Lake Crest Presbyterian Church to relocate into Suite 320 of the Chase Commerce Park office building at 3829 Lorna Road, with the conditions that no more than 99 people be allowed in the church space, services and Bible studies can be held only on weekends or after 5 p.m. on weekdays, and no more than 12 people are allowed to meet there during business hours. 205-982-2807

Pearle Vision Center and Dr. Paige Chambers have relocated offices from the Riverchase Galleria to a space at 1717 Montgomery Highway. 205-985-0971

The Hoover City Council on June 20 gave approval for the Pizza Hut at 2312 John Hawkins Parkway to add a pickup window on the southeast side of the building, with the condition that no outdoor speaker or microphone system be allowed. 205-403-9187

The Greystone Vapor location, 5443 U.S. 280, Birmingham, is closed for remodeling. The temporary location in Westover at 11271 US-280, Sterrett. Drop off donations can be made next to Lloyd’s restaurant on U.S. 280 or at the Westover store. 205-639-1077

News and Accomplishments

Renasant Bank, 2021 Park Place N., Suite 100, Birmingham, is proud to announce that Patrick Lavette has recently been promoted to Vice President, Commercial Relationship Officer. “We are proud to announce Patrick’s well deserved promotion to Vice President of Commercial Banking. He has been a valuable asset and leader as a part of the Renasant team in Birmingham. We look forward to Patrick’s continued growth as he works to expand and deepen his existing & new relationships at Renasant,” said Daniel Sims, Birmingham Market President. 205-716-3475

Birmingham’s Warren Averett Asset Management, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, Birmingham, has acquired BT Wealth Management, expanding into Atlanta and Savannah, while laying the foundation for further expansion. This morning’s press release announced that the deal brings approximately $1 billion in assets under management to WA. WA is launching a new phase of growth, after it entered into a strategic partnership with Wealth Partners Capital Group and HGGC in Q4 2021 to propel its growth with a focus on acquiring RIA firms across the southeast and, on a national level, firms with a CPA-orientation. This is its second acquisition since the partnership was established. 205-979-4100

Forbes recently named Avadian Credit Union as one of the top three credit unions in the state of Alabama. “We are delighted and excited to receive this distinction,” said Linda Cencula, President and CEO of Avadian. “It is voted on by members and former members, which makes it tremendously meaningful.” In announcing the list, Forbes wrote that respondents were asked if they would recommend the credit union to friends and family as well as questions focusing on trust, terms and conditions (including “reasonable and transparent fees”), branch services, digital services, customer service and financial advice. Avadian Credit Union has multiple branch locations in the Birmingham area including one at 4720 Chace Circle and 1 Riverchase Parkway S.

Personnel Moves

Pure Style Salon at 2341 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 121, in the Lake Crest Plaza shopping center, has a new manager, Tonya Adams, and a new stylist, Angelica Walls, who specializes in textured hair. The Salon’s third stylist is Brandy Nations, who specializes in hair color. 205-820-9229

The Exit Elite Realty office at 3421 South Shades Crest Road, Suite 113, has several new agents, including Tammy Nash, Angela Allen, Stacey Thompson and Nicole Dobynes. 205-894-4200

Effective July 1, Regions Financial Corp., which has an operations center at 2090 Office Parkway Circle and numerous branches in Hoover, has added three new members to the boards of directors of Regions Financial and its Regions Bank subsidiary — Mark Crosswhite, Noopur Davis and Thomas “Tom” Hill. The 14-member board now has 13 independent outside directors. Crosswhite is chairman, president and CEO of Alabama Power Co. and is chairman of the boards for the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama and Prosper Birmingham. He also is on the President’s Cabinet of the University of Alabama, the Council on Competitiveness and the President’s Advisory Council for the Freshwater Land Trust and serves on the boards of Nuclear Electric Insurance Limited and the UAB Health System. Davis is corporate executive vice president and chief information, security and product privacy officer for Comcast. She also serves on the boards of Entrust, Immersive Labs and the National Technology Security Coalition, as well as advisory councils for Google Cloud, Amazon Web Services and VMWare. Hill is chairman of the board, president and CEO of Vulcan Materials Co and serves on the boards of the Birmingham Business Alliance and the Economic Development Partnership of Alabama. He previously served on the boards of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the United Way of Central Alabama. 800-734-4667

Anniversaries

Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive, in July celebrated its 49th anniversary. 205-991-8608

T. Fox SalonSpa Aveda at 2080 Valleydale Road, No. 7, in July celebrated its 13th anniversary. 205-403-8369

Peyton Farmer recently celebrated his first anniversary with the Keller Williams Hoover real estate office at 1021 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 125. 205-587-3987

Southlake Orthopaedics, with offices at 4517 Southlake Parkway and 3686 Grandview Parkway, Suite 430, is celebrating 25 years in business. 205-985-4111

Closings

The Jewelers 3 store at 2798 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 124, in the Colonial Promenade Hoover shopping center is going out of business. 205-739-0456

The owner of Superior Grill at 4701 U.S. 280 plans to close the restaurant Dec. 31 of this year. 205-991-5112