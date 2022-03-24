Business Happenings - April 2022

Now Open

Goldfish Swim School Hoover opened March 15 at 5549 Grove Blvd. in The Grove shopping center, next to the SuperTarget. The school teaches children ages 4 months to 12 years old how to swim in an indoor pool heated to 90 degrees. In addition to swim lessons, Goldfish Swim School offers frequent family swims (for both members and non-members) and party packages. Facility highlights include an air-conditioned viewing gallery for parents to watch lessons, individual/private changing rooms, blow dry station, snack bar and retail shop. There are 146 other locations of the Goldfish Swim School in 35 other states and Washington, D.C., according to the company’s website. This is the first location in Alabama. 205-512-9941

E.W. Motion Therapy has opened a new location at 10 Meadowview Drive, Suite 201, just off U.S. 280 near the entrance to the Meadow View subdivision. The 2,358-square-foot clinic is open 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. 205-332-3000

Hoover resident Raven Holloway opened a new wellness studio called Wellness WorX, 3055 Lorna Road, on March 12. The studio offers yoga, mindfulness and meditation sessions, wellness and mindfulness corporate seminars, wellness interventions, wellness private parties and wellness motivational talks. 205-721-3635

Brock’s Gap Brewing Co. opened its doors at 500 Mineral Trace, Suite 100, next to Hoover Metropolitan Stadium., on March 3 The brewery is open 11 am. to 11 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon-10 p.m. on Sundays. 205-848-7837

Flipsies Furniture has opened at 4431 Creekside Ave., Suite 109, in the Patton Creek shopping center. The store is open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week. 205-957-4001

Benchmark Physical Therapy has opened its third outpatient clinic in Hoover and 10th in the Birmingham area at 4289 South Shades Crest Road, Suite 109, in a small strip center next to Publix. The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday; and 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday. Benchmark offers in-clinic and telehealth options for outpatient orthopedic physical therapy, including manual therapy, injury prevention, return to performance, total joint replacement, concussion management and vestibular rehabilitation programs. Clinic Director Lauren Langley earned a doctor of physical therapy degree from Bellarmine University in Louisville. Certified as a lymphedema therapist, Langley has particular areas of interest that include geriatrics, balance, fall prevention, post-operative care, oncological care and wound care. 205-621-8822

Coming Soon

Jim Safron plans to open his third location of Burn Boot Camp in the Birmingham area in a new shopping center being the Meadow Brook community at the corner of Alabama 119 and Doug Baker Boulevard. The goal is to have Burn Meadow Brook open this summer, systems and support manager Tiffany Harbert said. The first location Safron opened was in The Village at Brock’s Gap three years ago, and the second was in Homewood about a year ago.

News and Accomplishments

Galleria Woods Senior Living, 3850 Galleria Woods Drive, managed by Life Care Services, recently announced that its management company ranked highest in customer satisfaction with independent senior living communities for the third consecutive year in the J.D. Power 2021 Senior Living Satisfaction Study. Life Care Services achieved the highest score in all six factors of satisfaction: resident activities, community staff, price paid for services received, resident apartment/living unit, community building and grounds, and dining. Galleria Woods serves more than 175 residents and has 150 team members. 205-277-6915

American Pet Resorts is seeking permission from the city of Hoover to put a Pet Paradise pet grooming and boarding facility with outdoor runs in the second phase of The Village at Brock’s Gap shopping center on the southwest corner of Stadium Trace Parkway and Brock’s Gap Parkway, next to Discovery United Methodist Church. The proposed 15,000-square-foot facility would include on-site veterinary care and a 24-hour caretaker quarters. This would be the second Pet Paradise in Hoover. The first has been approved for the Tattersall Park development next to Greystone. The request is scheduled to be heard by the Hoover zoning board on April 11.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission in February gave development company Broad Metro approval to combine two lots on Emery Drive West in the Stadium Trace Village development into one lot to make way for two hotels on one site next to Big Whiskey’s American Restaurant & Bar. The two hotels are slated to be a Hilton Homewood Suites 10.0 and Hilton Garden Inn, with a shared lobby, developer Will Kadish said. The Homewood Suites will be an extended-stay hotel offering a kitchenette in each of the 99 rooms that will be at this location, and the Hilton Garden Inn will offer 100 rooms, catering more to guests staying one to two nights, the developer said.

The technology group at accounting firm Warren Averett, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, has been named to ChannelE2E’s Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs List for 2021. This is the second year the Warren Averett technology group has received this recognition. The list honors the top-managed IT service providers that support customers through Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform. Warren Averett’s Birmingham office was also recognized by the Birmingham Business Journal as Birmingham’s largest accounting firm in 2022. This is the 12th consecutive year that Warren Averett has been recognized as the largest CPA firm in the city. 205-715-8329

Alabama Power Co. Employees Credit Union ranked 14th in the nation in The Business Journals’ first List of America’s Most Efficient Credit Unions. APCO Credit Union’s operating expense ratio to average assets was 0.6304% for December 2021. Founded in 1953, APCO Employees Credit Union has grown to become the second largest credit union in Alabama with more than 72,000 members and $3.6 billion in assets and with 135 employees at 20 locations, including 4725 Chace Circle and 6400 Tattersall Park.

Relocations and Renovations

Beauty and Beyond opened its new location at 1642 Montgomery Highway in the Hoover Square shopping center, next to Benton Nissan, in early March. The store formerly was at 1615 Montgomery Highway in the Hoover Commons shopping center. 205-834-8503

Personnel Moves

Patton Chapel Animal Clinic, 1665 Montgomery Highway, has added Dr. Sam Sotrop to its veterinarian team. Dr. Sotrop is from Maplewood, New Jersey. He attended undergraduate school at Auburn University and received his doctorate of veterinary medicine at Louisiana State University’s School of Veterinary Medicine in 2018. His favorite parts of veterinary medicine are interpreting X-rays and ultrasound, but he also loves using his veterinary knowledge on international mission trips. Dr. Sotrop and his wife, Sarah, live in Helena. They are frequently found volunteering at the Alabama Wildlife Hospital in their spare time. Their family includes a black labrador retriever named Piper. 205-822-4779

Southern Company Gas, 3535 Colonnade Parkway, has named Amoi Geter as director of communication strategy and public relations. In this role, Amoi is responsible for developing and implementing strategic communications plans that align the efforts of natural gas providers in Georgia, Tennessee, Illinois and Virginia with Southern Company Gas. Additionally, Amoi provides oversight on all media and public relations efforts and leads the company’s corporate sustainability communications strategy. Amoi has more than 20 years of experience in the Southern Company system, including various roles in corporate communications, nuclear development, public affairs and governmental relations at Alabama Power, Georgia Power, Mississippi Power, Nicor Gas (Illinois), Southern Nuclear (Alabama) and Southern Company Services (Georgia). 205-992-6011

Brookwood Baptist Health recently named Charles Tyson as its new group chief financial officer for the five-hospital health care system. Tyson comes to Brookwood Baptist Health from the Steward Health Care System in the Miami-Dade Market, where he served as chief financial officer of a five-hospital system with a combined 1,775 licensed beds. Before being acquired by Steward Health Care, Tyson was CFO when the hospitals were under the ownership of Tenet Healthcare. Brookwood Baptist Health operates Brookwood Baptist Medical Center in Homewood, a freestanding emergency department at 7131 Cahaba Valley Road in the Tattersall Park development off U.S. 280 and a primary care clinic at 5295 Preserve Parkway, Suite 210, in Hoover.

New Ownership

The Galleria Mobil gasoline station at 1767 Montgomery Highway, across U.S. 31 from the Riverchase Galleria, is under new ownership.

Anniversaries

The Front Porch, 2301 Grand Ave., Suite 109, in Ross Bridge, celebrated its sixth anniversary March 8. 205-436-2072

Closings

Hoover Seafood Market, 2341 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 129, has closed.