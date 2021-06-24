Business Happenings - July 2021

Now Open

Honeyz Hair is a new Hoover-based business with an online store that offers wigs and hair for a variety of budgets.

Trace Crossings residents Steven and Katie Lee plan to open a location of the Clean Eatz meal planning company and cafe in a 2,400-square-foot space at 1021 Brock’s Gap Parkway, Suite 141, in The Village at Brock’s Gap shopping center in August. Clean Eatz will be between Tre Luna and the Keller Williams Hoover real estate office. Clean Eatz offers meal planning services, wraps, burgers, bowls, salads and smoothies, as well as protein bars, sauces and spices. People can join their email database by emailing lee@cleaneatz.com. 205-446-9188

Smith/Packett has leased a 3,000-square-foot space at 1839 Montgomery Highway, Suites A and B, in The Plaza at Riverchase to open a leasing office for the Greenbrier at Riverchase senior living community under construction along Parkway Lake Drive in Riverchase. Construction on the office is expected to be complete by mid-July, according to the contractor. The lease is for at least 18 months, said property manager Bob Serman of Folmar & Associates. The Greenbrier at Riverchase complex is slated to include 90 independent living units, 72 assisted living units and 36 specialty care units and is scheduled to open in early 2022, according to the Smith/Packett website.

U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville is planning to open a 1,500-square-foot office in The Offices at 3000 Riverchase, the officer tower connected to the Riverchase Galleria. The office is on the ninth floor of the office tower and likely will have three people working in it who already are on staff but working elsewhere, Press Secretary Kasey Lovett said.

NP Patel Inc. plans to open a convenience store called Tobacco +++ in a 2,000-square-foot space at 1845 Montgomery Highway, Suite 209, in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center in July or August, according to owner Mayank Patel. The store will sell items usually seen in convenience stores attached to gasoline stations but will not sell gasoline, Patel said. The space is between Customs Cafe and Isabella’s Thrifty Boutique.

Relocations and Renovations

The Planet Fitness location at 1839 Montgomery Highway, Suite 40, in The Plaza at Riverchase, has completed a renovation that includes new cardio equipment (including Matrix rowers) and elevated locker rooms. The facility also includes a Matrix 6 ball stability rack, burst balls, strength equipment, HydroMassage beds, massage chairs and tanning beds. The Hoover club first opened in 2011. 205-444-2282

LAH Real Estate has expanded its Hoover office and moved to a newly constructed building at 1969 Braddock Drive in the Green Valley area. 205-440-4740

The McDonald’s at 1547 Montgomery Highway was undergoing an interior renovation in late May and early June. 205-979-2386

The Burger King at 1555 Montgomery Highway was undergoing an interior and exterior renovation in June. Although the lobby was closed, the drive-through was still open. Assistant General Manager Jacoby Scott said he expected the renovation to be complete by early July. 205-823-1442

Pivot Fitness is moving from Galleria Trace Plaza at 2801 John Hawkins Parkway, Suite 157-0, to a 4.500-square-foot spot in The Grove shopping center that formerly was home to Anytime Fitness at 5529 Grove Blvd. Pivot Fitness offers two types of training: 1) high-intensity interval training with a focus on running, rowing, TRX, dumbbell and bodyweight movements and 2) functional fitness classes that incorporate weightlifting movements, cardio and gymnastics. The new location is scheduled to open in August.

New Ownership

Miley and MT Truong are the new owners of Organic Nail Lounge, 4730 Chace Circle, Suite 116. Appointments and walk-ins are welcome, and the shop is open seven days a week. 205.777.4545

News and Accomplishments

The River Highlands senior living community, 1851 Data Drive, is now known as Truewood by Merrill, Riverchase. The community offers independent living, assisted living and memory care options. 205-421-9397

The Hoover City Council on June 7 approved a license for Hometown Fare, 3623 Market Street, Suite 101, to sell alcohol at its restaurant in the Ross Bridge community. 205-957-6460

The Etiquette School, 4922 Ridge Pass, is now accepting summer classes for children, teens and adults. Founded in 2003, The Etiquette School provides business and social etiquette counseling and training for adults and children to give individuals the self-confidence to advance in their personal and business lives. 205-222-0932

Capstone Building Corp., 1200 Corporate Drive, Suite 350, in Meadow Brook Corporate Park, recently completed construction of the Herndon Square Senior center in Atlanta. It’s a 97-unit, 101,069-square-foot apartment complex for people ages 62 and older. Capstone Building Corp. was serving as the general contractor for Hunt Companies & Oakwood Development Group. 205-803-5226

Personnel Moves

TherapySouth Riverchase, 2279 Valleydale Road, Suite 200, welcomes Wendy Johnson as a new staff therapist on its team. 205-874-9523

Cosmetologist Melanie Farrar on June 1 began working at Chase Hair & Nail, 3825 Lorna Road, Suite 204. Farrar has been in the cosmetology business about 40 years, including about 30 years in the Birmingham area. She previously owned Melanie’s Salon & Spa in Pelham and more recently rented space at Salon Allure at 5479 U.S. 280, Suite 106. 205-982-2008

Mark Lovoy has joined Baker Camp Arnold Capital Management, 421 Emery Drive, as a senior partner. Mark comes to BCA with over 10 years of experience providing comprehensive wealth management solutions for clients. He brings extensive financial planning and investment management experience for clients with complex needs. 205-847-1422

YMCA of Greater Birmingham welcomes Jude Dooley as its new chief operating officer. Dooley is a 20-year veteran of the Y and comes from the YMCA of Metro Atlanta, where he served as group vice president. He will oversee eight YMCA membership branches, including the Hoover YMCA, 2250 John Hawkins Parkway. 205-682-1399

Bo Dawson, PT, DPT, is now treating patients at TherapySouth in Greystone, 2823 Greystone Commercial Blvd. Dawson previously worked at TherapySouth’s Chelsea location. 205-408-1713

MD Wellness and Aesthetics, 650 Inverness Corners, is pleased to introduce its new aesthetician and registered nurse, Hailee Bowling. She is trained in dermaplaning, hydrafacials, microneedling and Quantashape body contouring services, and she is currently offering monthly specials. 205-582-9216

Warren Averett CPAs and Advisors, 2500 Acton Road, Suite 200, has promoted 49 people in the company’s Birmingham office. Among the changes: Andrea Johnson was promoted to principal and serves as chief compliance officer for Warren Averett Asset Management; Shannon Brasher was promoted to principal in the Consulting Division; Ashley Dutton was promoted to principal in the Audit Department; Barbara Blackerby was promoted to principal in the Tax Department; Tonya Brown was promoted to principal in the Tax Department; Stacy Watts was promoted to senior manager in the Tax Department; Jimmy Musso was promoted to senior manager in the Audit Department; Michael Nix was promoted to senior manager in the Audit Department; Ryan Grauel was promoted to senior manager in the Audit Department; Edie Sullivan was promoted to senior manager and serves as director of administration; Jess Brawner was promoted to senior manager and serves as director of operations; Drew Gearhart was promoted to senior manager and serves as a senior client consultant for Warren Averett Asset Management; Gavin Gillison was promoted to senior manager and serves as the director of financial planning and a senior client consultant for Warren Averett Asset Management; Jonathan Osborne was promoted to senior manager and serves as the daily 401(k) operations manager for Warren Averett Asset Management; Spencer Powell was promoted to senior manager and serves as the director of software development for the Information Technology Division; Monica Fischer was promoted to senior manager and serves as general counsel; Annie McCarter was promoted to senior manager and serves as the director of payroll. 205-979-4100

Anniversaries

Hoover Glass Services, 2252 Rocky Ridge Road, Suite 103, and owner Laurie Buchanan are celebrating their 10th anniversary. 205-979-2208

Ultimate Edge Sports Medicine, 1581 Montgomery Highway, Suite 115, and owner Kimberly Becker are celebrating five years in business. 205-874-6765, Facebook @Ultimate Edge Sports Medicine

Wingstop, 830 Inverness Corners, is celebrating the first anniversary of its Inverness location. 205-848-2221

Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club, is celebrating its 48th anniversary. 205-991-8608

Apollo Aviation, 900 Mitchell Field Road, is celebrating its first anniversary. The flight school is owned by Hoover resident Matthew Jones and his wife, and plans to offer youth aviation programs and other new services. 205-494-0040

Dr. Jeff Backus and Backus Orthodontics, 425 Emery Drive, Suite A, are celebrating the practice’s 21st anniversary. 205-987-0040

Bryon Montalbano and Anthony & Company Jewelers, 2080 Valleydale Road, Suite 6, are celebrating their 10th anniversary in business at this retail location. Anthony & Company Jewelers is a third-generation family business that offers a large selection of diamonds and unique jewelry, as well as custom designed pieces, repairs, appraisals and more. 205-987-2224

Closings

4 Seasons Tan Spa, 1839 Montgomery Highway, Suites A and B, in The Plaza at Riverchase shopping center, has closed.