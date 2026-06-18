BumperNets turns 26 inside the Galleria

× Expand Staff photo. BumperNets, located across three storefronts in the Riverchase Galleria’s BumperNets Wing, offers more than 35 playable units including pinball machines, pool tables, air hockey, shuffleboard and darts alongside retail sales, leagues, tournaments and private parties. Owner Homer Brown opened the store in August 1999 and has become the longest-tenured independent retailer in the mall, drawing customers from as far as four hours away.

Homer Brown had a good career: 27 years in the retail oil industry, a string of executive roles and a COO title at Vulcan Oil Company in Birmingham. He also had a nagging idea he couldn’t shake: open America’s first table tennis store. In August 1999, he stopped shaking it off and acted on it.

More than a quarter century later, BumperNets occupies three storefronts inside the Riverchase Galleria, a stretch now known as the BumperNets Wing, and draws customers from as far as four hours away. Brown is the longest-tenured independent retailer in the mall, and he’s not going anywhere.

“I was so motivated and passionate about doing it that I never expected it to fail,” Brown said. “I really believed in this retail concept, and I think anyone who thought I was crazy kept it to themselves because I was so positive about making it succeed.”

The concept Brown built is straightforward but hard to replicate: buy it here or play it here. Walk into BumperNets, and you’ll find more than 35 pinball machines, pool tables, air hockey, shuffleboard and darts all available to play by the quarter or dollar, no card system required. You can also buy the demo unit you just fell in love with or order something new. Leagues, tournaments, lessons with a table pro and private parties round out the offerings.

It’s a different experience than the Dave & Buster’s that shares the Galleria. Brown points out that BumperNets focuses exclusively on table sports — the kind you can actually take home — and keeps pricing accessible. The “retail is detail” mindset he brought from his oil industry days shapes how every customer interaction is handled on the floor.

“My goal is to make sure customers feel welcomed,” he said. “I try to get them to play new games, even with a free game or two to get the ball rolling. ‘This is the coolest store and arcade I’ve ever seen anywhere’ is something I hear a lot, and that never getsold.”

Running alongside Brown is his son, Adam, who started at the store in college and went on to become a U.S. Open National Table Tennis champion. Today Adam serves as store manager and vice president, the same kid Homer put a paddle in the hands of at age 3. The family dynamic, Brown says, has been one of the most rewarding parts of the whole journey.

BumperNets has stayed relevant through recessions, a pandemic and the rise of home gaming by leaning on consistency and community. The store has hosted table tennis exhibitions at area schools, sponsored the Alabama State School Table Tennis Championships and built a Facebook following of more than 26,000. Sales flow through the Galleria locations, bumpernets.com, and storefronts on eBay and Amazon. “The secret to staying in business is to be consistent and take care of the customers so they keep coming back,” Brown said. “I still love coming to work every day to greet and serve customers and to see the business continue to grow.”

For Brown, the store is more than a retail operation; it’s a community anchor. Families rent tables by the hour, regulars sharpen their games with weekly visits and first-timers discover a hobby they didn’t know they were missing. At 26 years in, he’s still the one at the door, ready to hand someone a cue or a paddle and see what happens next.

BumperNets is located inside the Riverchase Galleria in Hoover. Visit bumpernets.com, find them on Facebook at BumperNets or call 205-987-2222.