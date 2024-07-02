Brooke Qualls: T. Fox Salonspa stylist

× Expand Photo courtesy of Brooke Qualls. Brooke Qualls.

We’re introducing readers to people from the Hoover business community.

This month’s profile is Brooke Qualls, a stylist at T. Fox Salonspa at 280 Valleydale Rd. #7 in Hoover.

Q: Tell us about your business.

A: This is my 15th year at T. Fox Salonspa, a top 200 salon, Hoover’s best of the best and Shelby County’s Small Business of the Year.

Q: How did you get involved?

A: I’ve always had a love and an interest in the beauty industry ever since I was a young girl. So after high school, I decided to pursue my dream, and I fell in love with it. Then I was able to apprentice under Traci Fox. And we also do all of our continuing education with Aveda.

Q: Give us your 30-second elevator pitch.

A: I love my career. I love the creative part of it. I love the precision cutting bay. Most of all, I love my team, and I love my amazing leader, Traci Fox.

Q: What sets you apart from your competition?

A: We collaborate and work together as a team. We are passionate about the quality of service, and we pay attention to detail.

Q: What would your customers say about you?

A: I’m laid back. I’m a good listener, and as my boss tells me, I’m consistent, dependable and reliable. I’m like a rusty fish hook: I’m not going anywhere.