Brian and Erin Mooney launch Tre Luna & Grocery

× Expand Photo courtesy of Danielle Bessey Brian and Erin Mooney, the owners of Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen in Hoover and Tre Luna Catering in Birmingham have opened a third concept store called Tre Luna & Grocery with take-home food items.

Brian and Erin Mooney of Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen in Hoover and Tre Luna Catering in Birmingham have opened a third concept store called Tre Luna & Grocery in Birmingham.

The location at 2507 Fifth Ave. S. is a small market that features some of Tre Luna’s customer favorites in take-home packaging. Offerings include pastas, sauces, salad dressings, chicken salad, pimento cheese, tuna salad, spinach and artichoke dip, white chocolate bread pudding and more.

The market was inspired by Erin Mooney’s grandfather’s butcher shop and grocery store in Maplesville and Brian Mooney’s cherished memories of visiting small delis and markets in New York.

Select offerings from the market are also available at Tre Luna Bar & Kitchen in a Tre Luna & Grocery cooler.

See the full menu for Tre Luna & Grocery here.