× Expand Image courtesy of Jake's Food Truck

Booney Mack x Jake’s Food Truck and Catering opened in September, bringing many of the dishes from the former Jake’s Soul Food Café Hoover back to customers in a mobile format.

Jake’s Soul Food Café Hoover closed in August, but the new food truck has continued serving a mix of Caribbean and Southern dishes.

The menu includes jerk chicken, catfish, pork chops, cabbage, sweet potatoes, Caribbean rice, French fries, okra and coleslaw. Dessert options include peach cobbler, while drinks include strawberry lemonade.

The food truck can often be found in the parking lot of the former Jake’s Soul Food Café at 3075 John Hawkins Parkway in Hoover, typically from 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Because the truck’s schedule and location can vary, customers are encouraged to check its social media pages for current times and locations.

For updates, visit facebook.com/JakesFoodTruckandCatering.