× Expand Photo courtesy of BlueDot Meetings BlueDot Meetings founder and CEO Mark Jackson, left, with Liverpool City Region Mayor Steve Rotheram and British Prime Minister Andy Burnham. Photo courtesy of BlueDot Meetings.

BlueDot Meetings, a video conferencing company headquartered in Hoover's Meadow Brook Office Park, has expanded its browser-based platform into 60 countries and opened an international office in Liverpool, England.

The company, founded by longtime Birmingham businessman Mark Jackson, has raised $1.5 million in seed capital and is pursuing additional investment to support growth. Alabama Inno named BlueDot one of its 26 Startups to Watch in 2026.

Launched in January 2025, the platform lets participants join meetings through a web link without downloading software and offers AI-powered real-time captions in 15 languages. The company plans to add two-way spoken translation in 60 languages by the end of the first quarter of 2027. An annual subscription costs $185, with translation included.

"We believe technology should make it easier for people to connect and communicate, whether they are across town, across the country or on opposite sides of the world," said Jackson, founder and CEO of BlueDot Global Technologies, the company behind the platform.

Jackson founded Moreson Conferencing in 1996 and ran it for 27 years, growing it into an international provider serving 65 countries before it closed in 2023. BlueDot's board of directors and global advisory board include members from the United States, the United Kingdom, Japan, Spain, Nigeria, Barbados, Northern Ireland, Denmark and Saudi Arabia.

The company took part in London Tech Week in June as part of its push into international markets.

BlueDot Meeetings contributed to this report.