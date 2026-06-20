Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama named among Forbes’ Best Employers for 2026

× Expand Image courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Alabama

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama, headquartered at 450 Riverchase Parkway East in Hoover, has been named to Forbes’ list of America’s Best Employers for 2026.

The recognition was presented by Forbes in partnership with Statista, a global statistics and industry ranking provider. The ranking was based on an independent survey of more than 217,000 U.S. employees working for companies with at least 1,000 employees nationwide.

According to Forbes and Statista, more than 3.5 million employer evaluations were considered during the selection process. Rankings were determined using a combination of personal evaluations from employees and public evaluations from family members, friends and others working in the same industries, with greater weight given to responses from employees themselves.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama is the state's largest health insurance provider and has served Alabama residents since 1936. The company provides health coverage to more than 2.8 million people and employs more than 3,300 people.

In addition to its health insurance operations, the company and its charitable arm, The Caring Foundation, support organizations focused on health, education and community well-being across Alabama. According to the company, those efforts have included more than $16.2 million in funding distributed among 697 community partners across all 67 Alabama counties.

The Forbes recognition adds to a history of national workplace honors for the company. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama previously was recognized by Forbes as one of the nation's best employers in the mid-sized employer category and also earned recognition for workplace diversity.

For more information, visit bcbsal.org or call 1-800-292-8868.