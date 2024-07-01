Hoover Business Happenings — July 2024

Now Open

Amazing Lash Studio has opened its first Birmingham-Hoover area location in The Village at Lee Branch at 250 Doug Baker Blvd., Suite 200. The studio offers lash extensions, lash lifts, brow waxing and tinting, brow lamination, lash tinting and facial waxing. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

205-654-7039, amazinglashstudio.com

Relocations and Renovations

La-Z-Boy has completed renovations of its stores at 2944 John Hawkins Parkway and 5401 U.S. 280.

205-733-1937, 205-437-0280; la-z-boy.com

News and Accomplishments

Jessica Daviston, a Hoover resident and Realtor with Sotheby's International Realty, was featured for a second time on HGTV's “House Hunters” show on June 16. Her first appearance was on March 31.

205-475-2008, sothebysrealty.com

Bojangles, which has a location in Hoover at 485 Southland Drive, has started offering catering through a new partnership with ezCater. This is Bojangles’ first venture into catering as a company, though select franchises previously have offered the service. Bojangles has at least 20 locations in Alabama, including in Chelsea, Trussville, Fultondale and McCalla in Jefferson County.

205-978-0565, bojangles.com/catering

Personnel Moves

J&M Tank Lines, 1100 Corporate Parkway, is pleased to announce that Jeff Null has been named the new vice president of operations. He comes to the company with over 30 years of experience in the trucking industry. J&M specializes in dry-bulk transportation, with experience in food-grade, liquid bulk and plastic materials across the Southeast and beyond.

800-456-8265, jmtank.com

Missy Burchart, a Hoover resident, has been promoted to president and CEO of Wilbron, a management consultancy and public relations company in Birmingham. She is replacing fellow Hoover resident Brandon Wilson, who will become Wilbron’s executive chairman. Burchart previously served as chief operating officer and brings more than 30 years of experience in public relations, including leadership at integrated public relations and advertising agencies in Atlanta, Boston and Detroit. Since joining Wilbron in 2022, Burchart has grown the employee base, increased revenue and retooled the company’s processes to increase efficiency and impact. She helped Wilborn become only the second agency in Alabama to win a Silver Anvil award from the Public Relations Society of America. Wilson will remain an active part of the company, providing guidance to steer Wilbron’s mission, vision and strategic direction.

205-549-1000, wilbron.com

Claudia Heard and Gage Sumner have joined the RealtySouth Over-the-Mountain office at 2409 Acton Road, Suite 137, as Realtors, while Brian Bentley and Brady Cunningham have joined as Realtors at the Inverness office at 109 Inverness Plaza.

Claudia Heard: 205-703-1552, Gage Sumner: 205-515-0693, Brian Bentley: 205-296-4615, Brady Cunningham: 205-603-9157; realtysouth.com

Anniversaries

Then Again Consignment at 3659 Lorna Road, Suite 121 celebrated its 29th anniversary in June.

205-987-3640, thenagainconsignment.com

K&J's Elegant Pastries, at 3601 Market St., Suite 101, celebrated its 11th anniversary in June.

205-842-8357, kjselegantpastries.com

The Inverness Country Club, 1 Country Club Drive, celebrated its 51st anniversary in May. The club offers a golf course, racquetball, swimming, fitness classes, tennis courts and event space for use.

205-991-8608, iccalabama.com

United Community Bank celebrated one year on Meadow Lake Drive in June. The bank is open weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

205-705-1540, ucbi.com

Liberty Mutual/Comparion Insurance Company has been open for one year in Meadow Brook's Corporate Park. The business offers vehicle, property and life insurance.

205-995-9883, comparioninsurance.com