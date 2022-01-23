Biscuit Belly to bring Southern breakfast, brunch brand to Hoover

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson ndrew and Rachel Adams plan to open franchise location of Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based breakfast and brunch restaurant, in the spring of 2022 in The Village at Brock’s Gap. × 2 of 2 Expand Photo courtesy of Andrew Adams. Items from the Biscuit Belly menu. Prev Next

Hoover is about to gain a new breakfast and brunch restaurant that will introduce the Birmingham metro area to a new brand.

The Power Brands Hospitality Group plans to open a franchise location of Biscuit Belly, a Kentucky-based breakfast and brunch restaurant, in The Village at Brock’s Gap this spring.

As of mid-January, there were three Biscuit Belly locations in Louisville and one in Evansville, Indiana, but the company has signed franchise deals for at least 20 more locations in states that include Alabama, Georgia and Tennessee, said Andrew Adams, a Hoover resident who will operate the Hoover location with his wife, Rachel.

Biscuit Belly focuses on Southern-style breakfast food and includes most of the staples such as eggs, bacon, sausage links, hash browns, French toast, pancakes, fresh fruit and, of course, biscuits. The eatery offers at least a dozen kinds of biscuit sandwiches that include:

► The Rockwell, a biscuit with buttermilk fried chicken breast, cheddar and goetta sausage gravy

► Biscuit Brisket, with house-smoked brisket, Alabama white barbecue sauce, caramelized onion and crunchy cabbage slaw

► Edgy Veggie, with fried green tomatoes, mushroom gravy, cheddar and an over easy egg

► S’mores Biscuit, an open-face biscuit with toasted marshmallows, graham cracker crumbles and chocolate gravy

► The Boozy Bird, with buttermilk fried chicken breast smothered in bourbon maple syrup

There are four different kinds of gravy, including mushroom gravy, hot brown gravy, goetta sausage gravy and chocolate gravy, Adams said. Drink offerings include milk, tea, coffee, lattes, cappuccinos, mochas and an array of breakfast cocktails, if the alcoholic beverage license is approved.

Adams said he and his wife think Hoover could really use a “Southern down-home breakfast place that offers quality food and a cool experience.”

They’re both from Blount County originally, graduating from J.B. Pennington High School in 2008 and then from the University of Alabama in 2014.

They both got a taste of the restaurant business while in college. Andrew worked at the Cypress Inn restaurant in Tuscaloosa, starting as a server and working his way up to dining room and catering manager, and Rachel worked as a cashier at the 15th Street Diner.

After graduating college, they worked five years for Wells Fargo in the finance industry but left there to open their own business, a Makers DIY location, in Vestavia Hills in August 2019. They sold that business in May 2020 and chalked it up as a good learning experience in running a business, Andrew said.

Andrew worked briefly at Best Buy and is a manager at the Taco Mama in Stadium Trace Village, while Rachel works at Milo’s Tea Co. Both plan to leave those jobs to open Biscuit Belly, hopefully in May or June, Andrew said.

They love The Village at Brock’s Gap and think it’s an up-and-coming area, he said.

“They’re building a ton of houses back there. It’s amazing the number of people that come and go,” he said. “We kind of wanted to be in the middle of everything but still really close to everyone.”

The Biscuit Belly will be in part of the former Harvest Market grocery location, which is being split up to make room for several businesses, Andrew said.

“We’re super-excited to get in and meet more people, get this started and get this open,” he said. “It should be a great place for people to relax and enjoy a good breakfast and get their morning started.”

For more information about the Biscuit Belly brand and menu, go to biscuitbelly.com.