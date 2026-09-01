Birmingham Orthodontics donates more than 7,000 hygiene kits to area schools

× Expand Photo courtesy of Birmingham Orthodontics

Birmingham Orthodontics is distributing more than 7,000 oral hygiene kits to schools and community organizations across the Birmingham area as part of a back-to-school initiative.

Each kit includes a toothbrush, fluoride toothpaste, dental floss and a reusable carrying case that also can serve as a pencil pouch. The kits are intended for school nurses to provide to students who need access to basic oral hygiene supplies.

"Good oral health helps children stay healthy, reduces preventable dental pain and supports regular school attendance and classroom learning," said Angel Hughes, regional manager with Birmingham Orthodontics. "While school supplies often receive the most attention, basic hygiene items are just as essential."

The effort is part of a larger investment in oral hygiene supplies for schools and families across multiple states.

Birmingham Orthodontics said school districts, elementary, middle and high schools, PTOs, school nurses and youth-serving community organizations can request kits while supplies remain available.

Founded in 1993 by board-certified orthodontist and former U.S. Army Green Beret Dr. Michael McCarthy, Birmingham Orthodontics has four locations in central Alabama and six orthodontists on staff.

Schools and organizations interested in requesting kits can contact Josh Gwin at josh.gwin@rockdentalbrands.com. Requests will be reviewed based on available supplies.

Birmingham Orthodontics has a Hoover location at 5391 Magnolia Trace.

For more information about Birmingham Orthodontics, visit bhamorthodontics.com.