Birmingham Association of Realtors CEO Amanda Creel departs for Memphis

× Expand Photo from Birmingham Association of Realtors website Amanda Creel served as chief executive officer for the Birmingham Association of Realtors and Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service from January 2021 until September 2024.

Amanda Creel, the chief executive officer of the Birmingham Association of Realtors and Greater Alabama Multiple Listing Service for the past 3½ years, recently started a new role with the Memphis Area Association of Realtors.

Creel was hired to be that organization’s chief executive officer and executive vice president.

Creel came to the Birmingham Association of Realtors, which serves the entire Birmingham metro area, in January 2021 from the Prescott Area Association of Realtors in Arizona.

She serves on the National Association of Realtors Association Executives Committee and contributed to national work groups focused on leadership development.

Katherine Smith is serving as an interim executive for the Birmingham Association of Realtors while a search is conducted for a permanent replacement for Creel.