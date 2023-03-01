Big Whiskey's Restaurant & Bar to open second Hoover location

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Big Whiskey's Restaurant and Bar in the Stadium Trace Village development in Hoover, Alabama, on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.

Big Whiskey’s Restaurant & Bar on Wednesday announced plans to open a second location in Hoover.

The first one opened in Stadium Trace Village in July 2020, and the second one will be across town in Tattersall Park near the Publix and Greystone, the company said. The plan is to build a 6,000-square-foot stand-alone restaurant with patio space that is semi-open to a bar, a private dining space and a large dining room separate from the bar.

The goal is to open by the last quarter of this year, said Christopher Duclos, the general manager of the location in Stadium Trace Village.

The Hoover community well embraced the first location of Big Whiskey, even though it opened amid social distancing restrictions and had to operate at half capacity for several months, the company said.

“We saw the way our community immediately embraced the brand, the food and the Big Whiskey’s experience and couldn’t wait to get going on a second location,” the company said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to bring another great dining experience to our guests.”

Austin Herschend, president of franchising for Big Whiskey’s, said in a news release that corporate leadership was really impressed by the ownership group in Alabama that pushed through the uncertainty of the past two years to make that first location a success. The owners are brothers Amaan and Zunaid Porbandarwala.

“The Birmingham area loves Big Whiskey’s. That’s been proven by the continued record-breaking sales, and we are eager to really plant our flag in the Birmingham area,” Herschend said.

Big Whiskey’s signature items include chicken ranch alfredo, a honey stung burger, boom boom shrimp tacos, a brunch melt, buffalo chicken wontons, a blackberry bourbon sidecar and beer cheese pretzels. In addition to the main menu, Big Whiskey’s features a weekday lunch menu, a weekend brunch menu and an extensive drink menu with more than 120 whiskeys, including rare and allocated bottles.

The new restaurant will employ about 80 staff members, the company said.

Big Whiskey’s was founded in downtown Springfield, Missouri, in 2006 and now operates in Missouri, Alabama, Arkansas and Oklahoma. For more information, visit bigwhiskeys.com.