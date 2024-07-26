Bellini’s Ristorante & Bar features hand-cut steaks, weekly dessert specials

× Expand Staff photo. A filet mignon over garlic mashed potatoes with fire roasted asparagus is one of the many dinner items on the menu at Bellini’s Ristorante & Bar.

Bellini’s Ristorante & Bar, an Italian-infused steakhouse, is one of 280’s most established culinary options.

The restaurant’s menu features a wide range of options including hand-cut steaks cooked over a wood-burning grill, seafood, veal, pasta and weekly dessert specials. Bellini’s boasts that it fields some of the best wine in the Birmingham area; its expansive, rotating selection earned the restaurant a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence each of the last four years.

Guests can dine in or sit at the restaurant’s bar, which opens at 4 p.m. on weekdays.

Bellini’s also offers catering, private dining, wine dinners and a VIP club that gives members complimentary desserts and advance knowledge of specials. Although they’re not required, reservations are highly suggested.

Bellini’s is at 6801 Cahaba Valley Road and is open Monday from 4 to 9 p.m.; Tuesday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m.; and Friday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

For more information about the restaurant, go to ourbellinis.com.