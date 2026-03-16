Baskin-Robbins plans new location at Inverness Corners

Baskin-Robbins is planning to open a new location at 940 Inverness Corners at the intersection of U.S. 280 and Valleydale Road.

The shop will be located in the Inverness Corners shopping center, between Mellow Mushroom and Kyuramen Tbaar. The center is also home to retailers such as Kohl’s and Sephora.

Founded in 1945, Baskin-Robbins is known for its rotating lineup of 31 ice cream flavors and offers items such as sundaes, frozen drinks and custom ice cream cakes. The brand operates through locally owned and operated shops across the country.