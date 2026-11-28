× Expand Photo courtesy of Barking Bubbles

Barking Bubbles, a family-owned dog grooming business, has opened at 3659 Lorna Road, Suite 145, in Hoover.

Owner Corey Burdine established the business after his mother, Amy Custer, moved from Wisconsin to Alabama. He wanted to provide an opportunity for her to continue her grooming career, which spans more than 20 years.

Custer handles the grooming services, while Burdine manages daily operations, scheduling, marketing and other business responsibilities.

Barking Bubbles provides one-on-one grooming appointments for most dog breeds, with an emphasis on individualized attention.

Services include baths, blow drying, brush outs, nail trims, face trims, sanitary trims, body trims, full haircuts and ear cleaning. Additional services include de-shedding treatments, de-matting, nail grinding and anal gland expression.

Grooming packages are priced according to the dog's size. Bath and blow-dry services start at $20, bath packages at $40, maintenance grooming at $50 and full grooming at $60. Final pricing depends on breed, coat condition, size and temperament.

Barking Bubbles also offers a $40 introductory puppy package for dogs 4 months old and younger. The package includes a bath, gentle brushing, nail trimming, ear cleaning and an introduction to grooming equipment and sounds.

The business is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. It is closed on weekends.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 205-440-1678 or visit clients.tryteddy.com/barking_bubbles.