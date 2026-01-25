Banker takes over as chairman of Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce

× 1 of 4 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Johnathan Carter of JP Morgan Chase takes the podium as the 2026 chairman of the board for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the chamber's annual meeting at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. × 2 of 4 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Members of the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce 2026 board of directors are installed at the chamber's annual meeting at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. × 3 of 4 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Kimberly Jackson, the 2025 chairwoman of the board of directors for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce, speaks at the chamber's annual meeting at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Nan Baldwin speaks at the chamber's annual meeting at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. Prev Next

The Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce last week welcomed Johnathan Carter of JP Morgan Chase as the chamber’s board chairman for 2026.

Carter has been a senior business consultant with JP Morgan Chase since July and before that spent more than two years as a relationship manager with PNC and more than two years with Avadian Credit Union.

He also has worked with Nationwide, the Steelestanding football development program, Regions Bank, Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical and Novartis, according to his LinkedIn page.

Here’s a look at the complete Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors for 2026:

Chairman Johnathan Carter, JP Morgan Chase

Immediate Past Chairwoman Kimberly Jackson, Women’s Foundation of Alabama

Kelvin Johnson, Spire Energy

Vivian Mora, State Farm Insurance

Sanjay Patel, Baron Hospitality

Cori Perdue, University of Alabama at Birmingham

Rohen Porbanderwala, Lake Crest Chevron

Kim Starling, UAB St. Vincent’s

Jennifer Wilson, Regions Bank

Merrick Wilson, Hoover City Schools

New board members:

Brent Carter, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

April Harry, Warren Averett

Anna Catherine Roberson, Alabama Power Co.

Ex-officio (non-voting) board members:

Aaron Dettling, Fortif Law (board attorney)

Robin Schultz (Hoover City Council liaison)

Ken Grimes (city of Hoover economic development director)

Nan Baldwin (Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO)

× Expand Photo by Jon Anderson Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis, center, poses for a photo with the 2026 board of directors for the Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce at the chamber's annual meeting at the Renaissance Ross Bridge Golf Resort and Spa in Hoover, Alabama, on Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026.

The new board was installed by Hoover Mayor Nick Derzis at Thursday’s Hoover Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon, which served as the setting for Derzis’ state-of-the-city address and the chamber’s annual meeting.

Baldwin thanked Jackson for her leadership as president in 2025 and said Jackson brought heart to every conversation, decision and moment that mattered for the chamber, always reminding other chamber leaders of the reasons the chamber does the things it does.

Carter said he believes 2026 will be a year of impact for the chamber and a “year of being elite.”

