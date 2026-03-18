Avadian Foundation awards $50,000 in grants to Alabama organizations

× Expand Photo courtesy of the Avadian Foundation

The Avadian Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Avadian Credit Union, recently awarded $50,000 in grants to five organizations across Alabama.

Each organization — Junior Achievement of Alabama, Teach For America Alabama, Literacy Council Central Alabama, Woolley Institute for Spoken-Language Education and Woodlawn United — received $10,000.

The latest round of funding brings the foundation’s total grant giving to nearly $140,000.

The supported organizations align with the foundation’s focus areas of affordable housing, financial education, small business development and education.

Avadian Credit Union is headquartered at 1 Riverchase Parkway S. and operates Hoover branches at 4720 Chace Circle and 420 Old U.S. 280. The credit union serves more than 85,000 members and has assets exceeding $1.4 billion.