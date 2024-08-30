Aug. 30 is deadline to apply for vacancies on 3 city business boards

× Expand The Hoover City Council has designated a 6-mile-wide area as the city's central business district for economic redevelopment purposes.

Today (Friday, Aug. 30) is the deadline for Hoover residents to apply to fill vacancies on three of the city’s business-related boards.

The council is looking for two people to be on the city’s Downtown Redevelopment Authority, one person for the Commercial Development Authority and one person for the Industrial Development Board.

The Downtown Redevelopment Authority’s mission is to promote trade, commerce, industry, and employment opportunities in the city and promote the general welfare of the city and state, with a focus on a 6-mile wide area that has The Preserve community as the center of that district. To fill these particular vacancies, the City Council is looking for one person from the legal industry and one person from the commercial development, real estate or retail industries.

The Commercial Development Authority was created to promote trade and commerce throughout the city by inducing commercial enterprises to locate new facilities and expand existing facilities. Its projects are more defined but include manufacturing, research and development, and shopping center projects.

The Industrial Development Board focuses on economic development and improving the business climate through the issuance of tax-exempt bonds and by providing other incentives allowed by Alabama law. To fill this particular vacancy, the council is looking for someone from the health care industry.

Anyone interested in any of these volunteer positions should submit a letter of application and resume to the Hoover City Clerk’s Office at 100 Municipal Lane by 5 p.m., Friday, Aug. 30. Applications and resumes may be delivered in person, sent by regular mail or emailed to cityclerk@hooveralabama.gov.

The council expects to make appointments to these boards in September.