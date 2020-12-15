Atlanta developer plans strip center on US 280 with Dunkin', Five Guys

× 1 of 4 Expand Map from D and G Development website Cahaba Market map D and G Development plans to build a 12,600-square-foot retail strip center at 5415 U.S. 280, next to Cavender's western wear store. × 2 of 4 Expand Map from D and G Development website Cahaba Market locator map D and G Development plans to build a 12,600-square-foot retail strip center at 5415 U.S. 280, next to Cavender's western wear store. The site is shown on this map wit the red block on the right. × 3 of 4 Expand Map from D and G Development website Cahaba Market leasing plan D and G Development plans to build a 12,600-square-foot retail strip center at 5415 U.S. 280, next to Cavender's western wear store. The leasing plan on the company's website indicates a Dunkin' doughnut shop, Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Heartland Dental clinic. Greystone resident Tami Manofsky said she has signed a lease there for a 1,200-square-foot bike, skate and surf shop called Anatole's. × 4 of 4 Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Reeves/City of Hoover Heatherwood sidewalk space This space behind a fence at the Heatherwood Drive entrance to the Heatherwood subdivision off Caldwell Mill Road is being considered as the location for a sidewalk that would connect to Caldwell Mill Road. Prev Next

An Atlanta development company plans to build a 12,600-square-foot strip retail center along U.S. 280 next to the Cavender’s western wear store near Tattersall Park.

The center, which is being called Cahaba Market, will include a Dunkin’ doughnut shop, Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Heartland Dental office, according to the website of D&G Development.

Also, Greystone resident Tami Manofsky said she has signed a lease there for a 1,200-square-foot bicycle, skateboard and surf shop called Anatole’s. There are two other spaces in the center — one about 1,300 square feet and the other about 2,200 square feet, according to a lease plan on D&G’s website.

× Expand Map from D and G Development website Cahaba Market leasing plan D and G Development plans to build a 12,600-square-foot retail strip center at 5415 U.S. 280, next to Cavender's western wear store. The leasing plan on the company's website indicates a Dunkin' doughnut shop, Five Guys Burgers & Fries and Heartland Dental clinic. Greystone resident Tami Manofsky said she has signed a lease there for a 1,200-square-foot bike, skate and surf shop called Anatole's.

The Cahaba Market is scheduled for “delivery” in the fall of 2021, according to the website.

The Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday night approved a resurvey of the lots where the center is to be built, combining three lots into two lots.

The 2.7-acre parcel will include 72 parking spaces for the new businesses, according to D&G’s website. Access to the site is planned off of Adena Lane, which will run between Cavender’s and the Cahaba Market. However, the city is still reviewing the site plan, City Planner Mac Martin said.

HEATHERWOOD SIDEWALK

In other business Monday night, the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission denied a request to waive a requirement for a 950-foot sidewalk on Heatherwood Drive at the entrance to the Heatherwood community off Caldwell Mill Road.

Some Heatherwood residents said they didn’t want the sidewalk because they didn’t think it fit with the neighborhood. Some parts of Heatherwood have sidewalks, and some parts don’t, one resident said.

This particular section of Heatherwood Drive is in Hoover, and plans call for five new houses to be built along that stretch, but an adjacent part of Heatherwood is in unincorporated Shelby County.

× Expand Photo courtesy of Chris Reeves/City of Hoover Heatherwood sidewalk space This space behind a fence at the Heatherwood Drive entrance to the Heatherwood subdivision off Caldwell Mill Road is being considered as the location for a sidewalk that would connect to Caldwell Mill Road.

Residents told the Hoover Planning and Zoning Commission Monday night that Shelby County Engineer Randy Cole had in the past informed Heatherwood residents that Shelby County would not be putting sidewalks in their community because of the cost and liability, and those who spoke Monday night said they didn’t want them anyway.

“There are no other sidewalks that would be connected to this sidewalk,” said Gail Greene, a spokeswoman for Heatherwood’s Architectural Review Committee. “This sidewalk would lead to nowhere. It makes no sense. … This is just a waste of money, and we should all be good stewards of our resources.”

Hoover Councilman Mike Shaw, who also represents the council on the zoning board, made the motion to deny the sidewalk variance request. Shaw said Hoover residents routinely ask for sidewalks and said some residents in the Altadena Woods community, which connects to Heatherwood Drive, have said they want this sidewalk built.

It could connect with a sidewalk that Shelby County is building along Caldwell Mill Road and potentially connect with Altadena Woods, Shaw said. “I think it would be a good thing,” Shaw said.

There still are a couple of homes along Heatherwood Drive in unincorporated Shelby County between this proposed sidewalk and Altadena Woods, but Shaw and Hoover City Administrator Allan Rice said they think something could be worked out with those homeowners and Shelby County to get sidewalks put there as well.

Rice said Hoover city officials love sidewalks because they typically improve health and safety of communities and increase property values. Hoover, pending council approval, would be willing to pay for that sidewalk connection, Rice said. “We’ll make it happen. I think Shelby County will probably work with us on that.”

Some residents and an engineer for the developer of the five new Heatherwood homes also expressed concern about whether a sidewalk would work well with the terrain along Heatherwood Drive.

Engineer Wade Lowery said there are some places where as much as 12 feet of fill dirt may be needed to add and stabilize a sidewalk.

Hoover City Engineer Chris Reeves said he has visited the site and could work with the developer on the placement of the sidewalk to make it easier to install. The sidewalk connection to Caldwell Mill Road likely would go behind an existing fence at the entrance to Heatherwood, Reeves said. That would keep from disrupting the neighborhood’s entrance, he said.

Hoover’s zoning board also on Monday night: