Area AMC theaters set to reopen later this month

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. AMC Patton Creek 15 in Hoover. AMC theaters were planning to reopen in mid- to late-July, but pushed their reopening plans to mid- to late-August.

It has been months since anyone has gotten to go to the theater to see a movie, but that’s about to change.

AMC theaters first planned to restart operations at 600 locations in mid-July, then pushed the reopening back to late-July and as of press time, had rescheduled the reopening of locations to mid- to late-August.

The greater Birmingham area is home to five AMC theaters: AMC Summit 16, AMC Patton Creek 15, AMC CLASSIC Lee Branch 15, AMC DINE-IN Vestavia Hills 10 and AMC CLASSIC Lorna Ridge.

According to information provided on the company’s website, the health and safety of guests and staff is the highest priority.

“We cannot and would not welcome you back to our theaters without having full confidence in the measures we are taking toward this all-important objective,” a statement read.

The following changes will be implemented to protect moviegoers:

Enhanced cleaning procedures: Common areas and high touch points will be routinely disinfected throughout the day. There will be extra time between showtimes so that auditoriums can be cleaned. Upgraded equipment, including an electrostatic disinfectant sprayer and vacuums with HEPA filters will be used each night.

Social distancing standards: Guests are asked to maintain social distancing before, during and after the movie. Signs will be posted throughout the theater for guidance.

Guests are asked to maintain social distancing before, during and after the movie. Signs will be posted throughout the theater for guidance. Simplified menu: Selections will be temporarily reduced in order to ensure quick service and shorter lines. Popcorn, beverages, nachos, candy and hot dogs will be available, but large popcorn and large fountain drink refills will be unavailable.

Selections will be temporarily reduced in order to ensure quick service and shorter lines. Popcorn, beverages, nachos, candy and hot dogs will be available, but large popcorn and large fountain drink refills will be unavailable. Reduced auditorium capacities: To ensure proper social distancing within theater auditoriums, AMC will approach seat capacity limitations in four phases. Phase 1 will begin with a maximum of 30% the seating capacity. Phase 2 will begin when AMC deems it to be acceptable given local and regional health conditions, and capacity limitations will rise to 40%. Seat blocking technology will be deployed during this second phase, and AMC’s ticketing engine will automatically block out one seat on either side of every party. Phase 3 is expected to happen around Labor Day weekend, when seat capacity limits will increase to 50%. During Phase 4, expected around Thanksgiving, AMC plans to operate at full capacity. The dates of these third and fourth phases may be adjusted based on local and regional health conditions at the time.

All AMC guests will be required to wear masks at the theaters, and disposable masks will be available at the box offices for $1. They can be removed once in the auditorium to enjoy food and drinks.

Measures will be taken for theater staff which will require them to have their temperatures taken before shifts. Anyone who has a fever or symptoms is required to self-quarantine until they are symptom free for at least 72 hours. Frequent hand washing will be implemented, and associates will be required to wear masks. Plexiglass shields have also been installed in each theater at key locations where crew and guests interact.

Customers are encouraged to purchase tickets on the theater’s website or mobile app, and mobile ordering of food and beverages will be expanded so guests can order those items when buying tickets online. Tickets can also be purchased in theaters via kiosks or box office. Credit or debit card payments will be preferred in order to reduce contact between employees and guests.

The reopening of all locations is subject to the directives set forth by federal, state and local mandates. Reopening dates may change and will be updated if needed. For more information,visit amctheatres.com/amc-safe-and-clean.