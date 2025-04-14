Apex Roofing & Restoration offers 5 $7,500 scholarships

Apex Roofing and Restoration, based at 4601 Southlake Parkway in Hoover, is offering five $7,500 scholarships to students who are accepted or enrolled at an Alabama four-year university or junior college.

Students interested must apply by May 27. Winners will be announced by June 17. Winners must use the award money toward tuition or educational expenses, such as housing.

Applicants must submit a resume and a one-page or two-page essay to scholars@apexroofs.com. For full eligibility requirements, visit apexroofs.com/scholarships or contact Krista Conlin at krista@kcprojects.net.