Andy's Garden Center closes Hoover location

× Expand Image courtesy of Andy's Garden Center

Andy's Garden Center has permanently closed its Hoover location after serving the community for 15 years.

The business thanked customers for their support over the years and encouraged them to continue shopping at its original location in Vestavia Hills at 3351 Morgan Drive.

According to the garden center, the Vestavia Hills store offers an expanded selection of plants and fresh produce, along with two large greenhouses, a Butterfly House, Deep Earth Gem Mine, Rock Shop and paved walking paths. The company also said many employees from the Hoover location have transitioned to the Vestavia Hills store.

The Vestavia Hills location is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

For more information, visit Andy's Garden Center on Facebook or call 205-824-0233.