An optimized outlook on wellness

× Expand Photo by Erin Nelson. Brooke Carter, nurse practitioner, and Dr. Lee Goldenberg, of Greystone Chiropractic, at Element Wellness Center at Tattersall Park.

Dr. Lee Goldenberg, owner of Greystone Chiropractic, is always looking for ways to provide optimal care and services for his patients.

Goldenberg has worked the last 17 years as a chiropractor, 11 of them at Greystone, where he witnessed firsthand the need for wellness services for his patients to perform and heal better.

The chiropractic profession led Goldenberg to open up his new business venture: Element Wellness Center. After building his Greystone Chiropractic business, he used the extra space to lay the foundation for a wellness center to offer extra services.

“The more I work with patients, the more I know what they need and where they hold their stress,” Goldenberg said. “I am able to track their nutritional assessment and it becomes very helpful. It is a beneficial relationship.”

The Element Wellness Center opened in Tattersall Park in July 2022, right next door to Greystone Chiropractic. In fact, the building is a suite. Some individuals are clients to both businesses.

“It’s a one-stop shop,” Goldenberg said.

Element Wellness focuses on balancing what Goldenberg called the eight elements of natural wellness: oxygen, water, cold, rest, light, heat, movement and nourishment.

“Total wellness is a state of optimal biochemical and physical well-being,” he said.

The spa offers an array of services including IV infusions, cryotherapy (cold therapy), red light therapy, infrared sauna, yoga and nutritional consulting.

For example, cryotherapy is useful for those recovering from injury and strenuous activities. Goldenberg said infrared sauna treatment can increase weight loss and lower blood pressure.

“My overall goal in health is optimization — I take care of people to keep them well,” he said. “These things help to keep them well instead of repairing damage.”

The most popular service currently at Element Wellness is the IV infusion. Goldenberg believes infusions can be helpful for anti-aging, treating skin and increasing weight loss, fighting body toxins, treating migraines, dehydration, restoring lost nutrients and enhancing energy and mood.

The IV infusion most clients choose is the Myers’ Cocktail, which leaves them feeling “rejuvenated and refreshed,” he said. It is composed of magnesium chloride, calcium gluconate and vitamins C, B-12 and B-complex.

In late spring/early summer, clients can come to Element Wellness for cryo skin treatments to tighten up or tone loose skin.

Currently, the spa only offers services through packages and add-ons, but there are no memberships.

Goldenberg said, “Health is an investment and not an expense. Investing in your health is the best thing we can do for our future. If people place value on an iPhone, then they must shift their values. We only get one body.”

The Element Wellness Center is currently operated by Goldenberg, a nurse practitioner and a medical assistant and is open three days a week. Request a booking online at elementwellness.me.