AmFirst food drive supplies nearly 95,000 meals across central Alabama

× Expand Photo courtesy of AmFirst

AmFirst and ABC 33/40 helped provide 94,863 meals to central Alabama residents through this year's "Feeding Families Across Alabama" food drive.

The organizations presented the donation to the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama on Aug. 11 following the monthlong campaign. Throughout July, community members contributed nonperishable food and monetary donations to support people facing food insecurity.

The 2026 campaign marked the seventh year of the partnership among AmFirst, ABC 33/40 and the Community Food Bank.

"In the seventh year of our partnership with ABC 33/40 and the Food Bank, I'm proud of the impact we continue to make together," said Jody Mattson, AmFirst's director of philanthropy and community engagement. "Our members continue to show up for those in need."

According to the organizations, more than 232,000 children, seniors, veterans and other residents in central Alabama experience food insecurity. The Community Food Bank serves more than 80,000 people at risk of hunger each year.

Nicole Williams, CEO of the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, said contributions to the campaign help provide nutritious food while demonstrating community support for people experiencing hunger.

"Every donation represents hope for a neighbor facing hunger," Williams said. "Together, we're ensuring children, seniors, veterans and families have access to the nutritious food they need."

AmFirst was established in 1936 by members of Birmingham's steel industry and now serves more than 200,000 members through 22 locations in 13 Alabama counties. The Hoover branch is located at 3312 Old Columbiana Road.

For more information about the Community Food Bank of Central Alabama, visit feedingal.org. Information about AmFirst is available at amfirst.org.