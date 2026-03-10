AmFirst Federal Credit Union announces 3 key promotions

× Expand Photos courtesy of AmFirst AmFirst executives, from left, are: Paul Hoffman, vice president of strategic initiatives; David O’Dell, vice president of business intelligence; and John Vaughn, vice president of information technology.

AmFirst Credit Union recently announced three leadership promotions to support continued growth and innovation.

Paul Hoffman has been named vice president of strategic initiatives, John Vaughn has been promoted to vice president of information technology and David O’Dell has been promoted to vice president of business intelligence.

Hoffman joined AmFirst in 2016 and most recently served as vice president of audit services. Vaughn has worked in information technology at AmFirst for more than 13 years and most recently served as director of IT services. O’Dell began his career with AmFirst in 2008 and most recently served as director of business intelligence.

AmFirst is a federally chartered community credit union serving more than 200,000 members across 21 locations in 13 Alabama counties. In Hoover, AmFirst has branches at 3312 Old Columbiana Road and 2 Inverness Center Parkway.

For more information about the credit union, go to amfirst.org.