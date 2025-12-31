AmFirst credit union awards $60,000 in grants

AmFirst, which has credit union locations at 3312 Old Columbiana Road and #2 Inverness Center Parkway, in December awarded 14 grants, totaling more than $60,000, to organizations across Alabama.

The grants ranged from $2,500 to $7,500 and included:

$7,500 to the Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama for its education and career pathways program

$5,000 to Blanket Fort Hope for its nutritional health program

$5,000 to Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank for its Walk-in Wednesday program

$5,000 to the Hoover Public Library for its summer feeding program

$5,000 to Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mobile for its Taste of Hope Family Meals program

$5,000 to Shelby Emergency Assistance for its utility assistance program

$5,000 to Smile-A-Mile for general programming

$5,000 to The Link of Cullman County for its Onward Workforce program

$5,000 to Three Hots and a Cot for a mattress refresh at its veterans’ center

$2,500 to Butterfly Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center for its “Restore” pillar programming

$2,500 to Christian Love Pantry for holiday food distributions

$2,500 to the College Choice Foundation for its Bateman Scholars Program

$2,500 to The Power of Life Foundation for community-based programs

$2,500 to United Ability for its pre-apprentice training initiative

For more information about AmFirst, go to amfirst.org.