AmFirst celebrates 90 years of serving Alabama members

× Expand Image courtesy of AmFirst 90th Anniversary for Press Release - 90thAnniversary_2

AmFirst is celebrating its 90th anniversary, marking nine decades of serving members across Alabama while growing from a small credit union into one of the state's largest financial institutions. There are two AmFirst branches in Hoover at 3312 Old Columbiana Road and #2 Inverness Center Parkway.

Founded in 1936 as the Iron and Steel Workers Credit Union, AmFirst was established by 19 employees of United States Steel Corporation, who pooled $1,500 to create a member-owned cooperative serving Birmingham's steel industry. Operating just three days a week from the Ensley Works plant, the credit union initially offered only share accounts and co-signed loans, with cash stored in a cigar box.

Today, AmFirst serves more than 200,000 members through 22 branch locations in 13 Alabama counties and manages more than $2.7 billion in assets.

"We've had a purpose, a mission to bring value to our members' lives," AmFirst Board Member Barney Hatten said. "In 1936, they didn't know how this organization would grow over the years, but, more importantly, they had one mission: to put our members first."

To commemorate the milestone, AmFirst has celebrated throughout the year, including a recent two-week anniversary event at all branch locations where members received commemorative 90th anniversary merchandise.

Over the years, the credit union has expanded beyond its original steelworker membership while maintaining its focus on member service. AmFirst has also earned recognition from Forbes and Newsweek as one of the nation's top credit unions and has received statewide honors for its financial products and services.

For more information, visit amfirst.org.